Call for Submissions for Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2026

NICOSIA: The Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus and the Rialto Theatre have launched a call for submissions of feature films in the two Competition Sections of “ Cyprus Film Days ”, the official international film festival of Cyprus.

The 24th edition of Cyprus Film Days IFF will take place between 17 and 25 April 2026, both in Lefkosia and Lemesos.

The selection of films competing in both sections (National and International) is made by the Festival’s Artistic Directors, Argyro Nicolaou and Petros Charalambous. The deadline for submissions is 15 December 2025.

The festival aims to broaden its horizons beyond the geographical boundaries of Cyprus, as well as to attract international film industry professionals and audiences, thereby turning Cyprus into a meeting hub for the three neighbouring continents.

Click HERE for more information.