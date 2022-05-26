26-05-2022

FNE at Zlin Film Festival 2022: Czech Children’s Festival Announces Programme Lineup

    Journey to Yourland by Peter Budinský Journey to Yourland by Peter Budinský source: Zlin FF

    PRAGUE: The 62nd Zlin Festival of films for children and youth, which takes place from 26 May to 1 June 2022, has announced its programme lineup as well as its industry event for film professionals. The international competition in six sections will screen 276 films from 49 countries.

    The festival´s main competition presents ten feature films for children, with the opening fantasy animated film Journey to Yourland, a Czech/Slovak/Belgian coproduction directed by Peter Budinský. Also in the lineup is the Vietnamese film Maika directed by Ham Tran, which is based on the Czech TV series Fallen from the sky, which was very popular in Vietnam.

    In other sections, the short animated films' section selected 50 projects from 22 countries. Seven feature-length documentaries for young audiences will compete at the ZlínFest. Student films' competition contains 43 students' films, 15 features, 20 animated and 8 documentaries.

    The Zlin Industry Days 2022 brings together numerous film professionals producing feature and animated films for children and youth, and includes conferences, presentations, workshops, specialists' meetings and informal discussions on the common topic of the development of films and TV programmes for children and youth.

    Main Competition:

    Journey to Yourland (Czech, Slovakia, Belgium)
    Directed by Peter Budinský
    Produced by BFILM Slovakia
    Co-produced by BFILM.cz
    Co-produced by Jan Hameeuw, THE PACK studio Brussels
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund, Screen Brussels, Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, VAF, Creative Europe, Bratislava Region Fund

    Maika, (2022, Vietnam)
    Directed by Ham Tran

    How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)
    Directed by Radivoje Andric
    Produced by Maja Popovic, Sense Production
    Coproduced by Ankica Juric Tilic, Kinorama, Stefan Kitanov, Art Fest, Katarina Krnacova, Silverart
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, SEE Cinema Network, Croatian Audiovisual Center, Bulgarian National Film Center, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

    Tales of Franz (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Johannes Schmid

    My Robot Brother (Denmark)
    Directed by Frederik Nørgaard

    The Path (Germany)
    Directed by Tobias Wiemann

    Singo (Iran)
    Directed by Alireza Mohammadi

    Gandhi & Co (India)
    Directed by Manish Saini

    Pil´s Adventure (France)
    Directed by Julien Fournet

    Dragon Princess (France)
    Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis

