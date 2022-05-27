Czech National Film Archive Premieres Newly Restored Classic on Assassination of Reinhard Heydrich

PRAGUE: The Czech National Film Archive ( NFA ) has just premiered the newly digitised The Assasination / Atentát, a unique 1964 depiction of the killing of acting Reichsprotector Reinhard Heydrich by Czechoslovak parachutists on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Heydrich’s assassination.

A 1960s “documentary style” take on the Anthropoid was screened at the Prague classic art house cinema Ponrepo. The film was directed by Jiří Sequens who is also known for the famous Communist-era TV Series in Czechoslovakia called Thirty Cases of Major Zeman.

The newly digitised 4k version of The Assassination is currently available in Digital Cinema Package format and will be released on disc soon as well.

The digitisation of the film was realised by the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in collaboration with the National Film Archive and the Czech Film Fund, and thanks to a donation by Milada Kučerová and Eduard Kučera, the co-founder of AVAST.