Ex Oriente Film Announces Documentary Projects Selected for 2022

PRAGUE: The Prague based Institute of Documentary Film has announced the 12 documentary projects that have been selected for the 20th edition of the Ex Oriente Film workshop. The workshop's focused on documentaries from central and eastern Europe.

The first session will take place at Sunny Side of the Doc, La Rochelle, France 17-22 June, in cooperation with Sunny Side of the Doc. Further sessions will take place 24-28 October 2022 at the Ji.hlava IDFF, Czech Republic, the East Doc Forum: Market, Here I Am! 24-30 March 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic, within the East Doc Platform, and One World IHRDFF.

The selected projects are:

60 Seconds Until the End (Czech Republic, USA)

Director: Bara Jichova Tyson

Production: Alice Tabery (CINEPOINT), Kristina Škodová (CINEPOINT), Alexandra Nikolchev

Beautiful Void (Latvia, Estonia, Switzerland)

Director: Andris Gauja

Production: Elza Gauja (Riverbed), Andris Gauja (Riverbed)

Co-production: Margus Õunapuu (Filmtower)

Chasing Stumps (Romania)

Director: Mihai Gavril Dragolea, Radu Mocanu

Production: Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan (Manifest Film), Elena Martin (Manifest Film)

December (Poland)

Director: Grzegorz Paprzycki

Production: Piotr Śmiechowski (Telemark)

European Union Wolf (Croatia)

Director: Jadran Boban

Production: Dana Budisavljević (Hulahop Film & Art Production)

Exchange (Armenia)

Director: Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan

Production: Vahagn Khachatryan

Iron Man (Ukraine)

Director: Maryna Nikolcheva

Production: Oleksandra Kravchenko

May It Be a Girl (Austria, Kazakhstan)

Director: Katerina Surovova

Production: Aruan Anartayev

Mothership (Romania, Portugal)

Director: Ana Vijdea

Production: Horatiu Curutiu (Numa FIlm)

Searching for Pokemon (Ukraine)

Director: Roman Blazhan, Mikhail Volkov

Production: Roman Blazhan (Minimal Movie)

War on Women (Estonia, Poland, Slovakia)

Director: Maris Salumets

Production: Maris Salumets, Volia Chajkouskaya (Allfilm)

Young Blood (Poland)

Director: Agata Baumgart

Production: Grzegorz Pacek (Wytwórnia Filmów)