PRAGUE: One animated feature and 10 animated shorts have been supported by the Czech Film Fund in the combined call for both development and production with the total amount of 1.25 million EUR.

The feature-length animated film The Last Whale Singer to be directed by Reza Memari has been granted 400 000 EUR for production. It is the story of Vincent, the humpback whale in his teenage years who comes across all sorts of adventures on his long journey across the a fabulously mythological ocean in order to save it from destruction. The film is produced by the Czech studio PFX.



Click HERE for the grants chart.