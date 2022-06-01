FNE at KVIFF 2022: Karlovay Vary FF Announces Competition Lineup

PRAGUE: The 56th Karlovy Vary IFF , which takes place this year from 1 to 9 July 2022, has announced its competition lineup as it returns to its traditional beginning of July slot after two years of COVID cancellations and dates changes.

The most important part of this year’s festival will be a tribute to Eva Zaoralova, festival programmer who passed away this past year and who will be sorely missed by veteran festival goers.

The festival has selected 33 films, which will be screened across three sections with 27 world premieres, three international premieres. In addition to the Crystal Globe Main Competition the festival is introducing a new competition, Proxima, this year.

Proxima aims to be an inclusive space for pictures by young filmmakers and renowned auteurs alike, presenting bold works that defy categorisation. Contrary to its preceding competition, East of the West, Proxima has no geographical restrictions and is open to filmmakers from around the world.

Crystal Globe Competition

America (Israel, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ofir Raul Graizer

Produced by Laila Films (Israel) Schiwago Film (Germany) Mimesis Film (CZ)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

A Room Of My Own / Chemi otakhi (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze

A Provincial Hospital / Edna provintsialna bolnitsa (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva

Fucking Bornholm (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wiński

Produced by Endorfilm (CZ), One Way Ticket Films, and coproduced by Pink Productions and the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Silence 6-9 / Isihia 6-9 (Greece)

Directed by Christos Passalis

The Ordinaries (Germany)

Directed by Sophie Linnenbaum

The Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by Bontonfilm, Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada)

Directed by Sadaf Foroughi

You Have to Come and See It / Tenéis que venir a verla (Spain)

Directed by Jonás Trueba

A Far Shore / Tooi tokoro (Japan)

Directed by Masaaki Kudo

Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper

Produced by Natrix Films (Lithuania) France VFX, Belgium 10.80 Films, France EV.L Prod

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre