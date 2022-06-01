FNE at KVIFF 2022: Karlovay Vary FF Announces Competition Lineup

The most important part of this year’s festival will be a tribute to Eva Zaoralova, festival programmer who passed away this past year and who will be sorely missed by veteran festival goers.
The festival has selected 33 films, which will be screened across three sections with 27 world premieres, three international premieres. In addition to the Crystal Globe Main Competition the festival is introducing a new competition, Proxima, this year.
Proxima aims to be an inclusive space for pictures by young filmmakers and renowned auteurs alike, presenting bold works that defy categorisation. Contrary to its preceding competition, East of the West, Proxima has no geographical restrictions and is open to filmmakers from around the world.
Crystal Globe Competition
America (Israel, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Ofir Raul Graizer
Produced by Laila Films (Israel) Schiwago Film (Germany) Mimesis Film (CZ)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
A Room Of My Own / Chemi otakhi (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze
A Provincial Hospital / Edna provintsialna bolnitsa (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wiński
Produced by Endorfilm (CZ), One Way Ticket Films, and coproduced by Pink Productions and the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Silence 6-9 / Isihia 6-9 (Greece)
Directed by Christos Passalis
The Ordinaries (Germany)
Directed by Sophie Linnenbaum
The Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by Bontonfilm, Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada)
Directed by Sadaf Foroughi
You Have to Come and See It / Tenéis que venir a verla (Spain)
Directed by Jonás Trueba
A Far Shore / Tooi tokoro (Japan)
Directed by Masaaki Kudo
Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper
Produced by Natrix Films (Lithuania) France VFX, Belgium 10.80 Films, France EV.L Prod
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre