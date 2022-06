PRAGUE: Two debut features and three shorts have been supported by the Czech Film Fund with 360 000 EUR going to debut projects and 88 000 EUR going to two student film projects and one project by an experienced filmmaker.

Among the short fiction projects supported for production, A Bomb (Bomba) by scriptwriters Vít Klusák and Tereza Vejvodová received the highest support EUR 40 000. The film is inspired by a real event from 1999, when a bomb exploded in a London market, seriously injuring many people. Directed by Vít Klusák and produced by director’s own Hypermarket Film, the film will focus on a time when the explosion could have been prevented.

