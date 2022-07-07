FNE at KVIFF 2022: Winners of Eastern Promises Industry Platform

A total of 35 film projects were screened within the festival's programmes (Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+). The Odesa IFF Works in Progress selection was held this year in Karlovy Vary as a gesture of support towards the Ukrainian film industry impacted by Russian aggression.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Works in Progress Awards:
Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:
The Burdened (Yemen, Sudan)
Directed by Amr Gamal
Works in Progress TRT Award:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
Endless Summer Syndrome (Turkey, France)
Directed by Kaveh Daneshmand
Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Special Mention:
The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Lišková
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by The Thousand Images, Peter Kerekes Film
Works in Development – Feature Launch Awards:
KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:
My Best Friend's Baby (Sweden)
Directed by Sophia Vuković
Connecting Cottbus Award:
Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)
Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
Produced by Before My Eyes
Rotterdam Lab Award:
Magdalena Sztorc, producer of the film Dolphin (Poland)
First Cut+:
TRT First Cut+ Award:
The Maiden (Canada, USA)
Directed by Graham Foy
Odesa International Film Festival WIP Selection Award:
U Are the Universe (Ukraine)
Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov
