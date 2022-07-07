07-07-2022

FNE at KVIFF 2022: Winners of Eastern Promises Industry Platform

By
    WiP winners WiP winners credit: KVIFF Press Office

    KARLOVY VARY: The Eastern Promises industry platform of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, whose 56th edition is running 1-9 July 2022, announced its winners on 6 July 2022.

    A total of 35 film projects were screened within the festival's programmes (Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+). The Odesa IFF Works in Progress selection was held this year in Karlovy Vary as a gesture of support towards the Ukrainian film industry impacted by Russian aggression.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Works in Progress Awards:

    Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:
    The Burdened (Yemen, Sudan)
    Directed by Amr Gamal

    Works in Progress TRT Award:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte

    Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
    Endless Summer Syndrome (Turkey, France)
    Directed by Kaveh Daneshmand

    Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Special Mention:
    The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)
    Directed by Veronika Lišková
    Produced by Cinémotif Films
    Coproduced by The Thousand Images, Peter Kerekes Film

    Works in Development – Feature Launch Awards:

    KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:
    My Best Friend's Baby (Sweden)
    Directed by Sophia Vuković

    Connecting Cottbus Award:
    Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)
    Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
    Produced by Before My Eyes

    Rotterdam Lab Award:
    Magdalena Sztorc, producer of the film Dolphin (Poland)

    First Cut+:
    TRT First Cut+ Award:
    The Maiden (Canada, USA)
    Directed by Graham Foy

    Odesa International Film Festival WIP Selection Award:
    U Are the Universe (Ukraine)
    Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Film Meets Games: Q&A with Chairman of Czech Game Developers Association Pavel Barák FNE at KVIFF 2022: Albert Hospodářský in Production with Czech/Slovak Road Film Brutal Heat »