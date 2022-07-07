FNE at KVIFF 2022: Winners of Eastern Promises Industry Platform

KARLOVY VARY: The Eastern Promises industry platform of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , whose 56th edition is running 1-9 July 2022, announced its winners on 6 July 2022.

A total of 35 film projects were screened within the festival's programmes (Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+). The Odesa IFF Works in Progress selection was held this year in Karlovy Vary as a gesture of support towards the Ukrainian film industry impacted by Russian aggression.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Works in Progress Awards:

Works in Progress Post-production Development Award:

The Burdened (Yemen, Sudan)

Directed by Amr Gamal

Works in Progress TRT Award:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:

Endless Summer Syndrome (Turkey, France)

Directed by Kaveh Daneshmand

Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Special Mention:

The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Lišková

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by The Thousand Images, Peter Kerekes Film

Works in Development – Feature Launch Awards:

KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:

My Best Friend's Baby (Sweden)

Directed by Sophia Vuković

Connecting Cottbus Award:

Dolphin / Delfin (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Produced by Before My Eyes

Rotterdam Lab Award:

Magdalena Sztorc, producer of the film Dolphin (Poland)

First Cut+:

TRT First Cut+ Award:

The Maiden (Canada, USA)

Directed by Graham Foy

Odesa International Film Festival WIP Selection Award:

U Are the Universe (Ukraine)

Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov

