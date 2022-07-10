10-07-2022

FNE at KVIFF 2022: Prize Winners: Summer with Hope Wins Grand Prix

    Crystal Globe - Summer with Hope - Producer Kiarash Anvari, Film Director Sadaf Foroughi, Actress Leili Rashidi and Film Crew Saman Majdvafaei Crystal Globe - Summer with Hope - Producer Kiarash Anvari, Film Director Sadaf Foroughi, Actress Leili Rashidi and Film Crew Saman Majdvafaei photo: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary

    KARLOVY VARY: Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada, Iran) directed by Sadaf Foroughi won the Crystal Globe Grand Prix at the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held from 1 to 9 July 2022 in Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

    It was a return to its traditional dates for the first time since 2019 as well as a fully on-site event including the Eastern Promises Industry section of the festival.

    The FIPRESCI International Critics Prizes went to Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland) directed by Tomasz Wiński for Best Film Crystal Globe Competition, and Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic) directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar for Best Film Proxima Competition. Daily ratings of the films in the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions organised by FNE and FIPRESCI were hotly followed. To see how the FNE Critics rated the films click HERE.

    The 2022 edition was a return to form for the festival which was attended by 10 592 accredited visitors. Of that number 8 717 had Festival Passes, 414 were filmmakers, 931 accredited film professionals, and 530 journalists. There were a total of 453 film screenings and total of 121 015 tickets were sold. A total of 170 films were screened, including 108 feature fiction films, 24 feature documentaries and 38 short films. The KVIFF Eastern Promises production market showcased 35 films in development or production.

    Full list of KVIFF Prize Winners

    Crystal Globe Main Competition

    Grand Prix
    Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada, Iran)
    Directed by Sadaf Foroughi

    Special Jury Prize
    You Have to Come and See It / Tenéis que venir a verla (Spain)
    Directed by Jonás Trueba

    Best Director
    Beata Parkanová for Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
    Produced by Bontonfilm, Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film 
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Actress
    Ex-aequo
    Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze for their roles in A Room Of My Own / Chemi otakhi (Georgia / Germany)
    Directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze
    Produced by Maisis Peri (Georgia), Colour of May (Germany)
    Supported by the Georgia National Film Centre

    Best Actor
    Martin Finger for his role in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Beata Parkanová

    Pravo Audience Award
    PSH Neverending Story / PSH Nekonečný příběh (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Štěpán FOK Vodrážka
    Produced by Bionaut
    Coproduced by Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Proxima Competition

    Proxima Grand Prix
    Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý and Tomáš Bojar
    Produced by GPO Platform
    Fucking Bornholm, PR & Marketing Izabela Kiszka Hoflik, Prod. Designer Marcel Sławiński, Prod. Designer Katarzyna Sobańska, Actor Maciej Stuhr, Dir. Anna Kazejak, photo: Film Servis Festival Karlovy VaryCoproduced by AVU and Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Special Jury Prize
    La Pietà / La Piedad (Spain, Argentina)
    Directed by Eduardo Casanova

    Special Jury Mention
    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Produced by Eclectica Croatia
    Corpoduced by Sense Production
    Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Fund and Film Centre Serbia

    Non-Statutory Awards

    Ecumenical Jury Award
    A Provincial Hospital / Edna provintsialna bolnitsa (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
    Produced by Agitprop Ltd
    Coproduced by Sutor Kolonko, Chaconna Films
    Supported by Bulgarian National Film Centre

    Eurpoa Cinemas Label Award
    Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak
    Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    FIPRESCI Award

    Best Film Crystal Globe Competition
    Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wiński
    Produced by Endorfilm (CZ), One Way Ticket Films, and coproduced by Pink Productions and the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best Film Proxima Competition
    Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

    Other Awards

    Crystal Globe For Outstanding Artistic Contribution To World Cinema
    Geoffrey Rush, Australia

    Festival President’s Award For Contribution To Czech Cinematography
    Boleslav Polívka, Czech Republic

    Festival President’s Award
    Benicio Del Toro, Puerto Rico

