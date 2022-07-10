FNE at KVIFF 2022: Prize Winners: Summer with Hope Wins Grand Prix

It was a return to its traditional dates for the first time since 2019 as well as a fully on-site event including the Eastern Promises Industry section of the festival.
The FIPRESCI International Critics Prizes went to Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland) directed by Tomasz Wiński for Best Film Crystal Globe Competition, and Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic) directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar for Best Film Proxima Competition. Daily ratings of the films in the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions organised by FNE and FIPRESCI were hotly followed. To see how the FNE Critics rated the films click HERE.
The 2022 edition was a return to form for the festival which was attended by 10 592 accredited visitors. Of that number 8 717 had Festival Passes, 414 were filmmakers, 931 accredited film professionals, and 530 journalists. There were a total of 453 film screenings and total of 121 015 tickets were sold. A total of 170 films were screened, including 108 feature fiction films, 24 feature documentaries and 38 short films. The KVIFF Eastern Promises production market showcased 35 films in development or production.
Full list of KVIFF Prize Winners
Crystal Globe Main Competition
Grand Prix
Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada, Iran)
Directed by Sadaf Foroughi
Special Jury Prize
You Have to Come and See It / Tenéis que venir a verla (Spain)
Directed by Jonás Trueba
Best Director
Beata Parkanová for Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Produced by Bontonfilm, Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Actress
Ex-aequo
Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze for their roles in A Room Of My Own / Chemi otakhi (Georgia / Germany)
Directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze
Produced by Maisis Peri (Georgia), Colour of May (Germany)
Supported by the Georgia National Film Centre
Best Actor
Martin Finger for his role in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Pravo Audience Award
PSH Neverending Story / PSH Nekonečný příběh (Czech Republic)
Directed by Štěpán FOK Vodrážka
Produced by Bionaut
Coproduced by Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Proxima Competition
Proxima Grand Prix
Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý and Tomáš Bojar
Produced by GPO Platform
Coproduced by AVU and Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Special Jury Prize
La Pietà / La Piedad (Spain, Argentina)
Directed by Eduardo Casanova
Special Jury Mention
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Produced by Eclectica Croatia
Corpoduced by Sense Production
Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Fund and Film Centre Serbia
Non-Statutory Awards
Ecumenical Jury Award
A Provincial Hospital / Edna provintsialna bolnitsa (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
Produced by Agitprop Ltd
Coproduced by Sutor Kolonko, Chaconna Films
Supported by Bulgarian National Film Centre
Eurpoa Cinemas Label Award
Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
FIPRESCI Award
Best Film Crystal Globe Competition
Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wiński
Produced by Endorfilm (CZ), One Way Ticket Films, and coproduced by Pink Productions and the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Film Proxima Competition
Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar
Other Awards
Crystal Globe For Outstanding Artistic Contribution To World Cinema
Geoffrey Rush, Australia
Festival President’s Award For Contribution To Czech Cinematography
Boleslav Polívka, Czech Republic
Festival President’s Award
Benicio Del Toro, Puerto Rico