FNE at KVIFF 2022: Prize Winners: Summer with Hope Wins Grand Prix

KARLOVY VARY: Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada, Iran) directed by Sadaf Foroughi won the Crystal Globe Grand Prix at the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held from 1 to 9 July 2022 in Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

It was a return to its traditional dates for the first time since 2019 as well as a fully on-site event including the Eastern Promises Industry section of the festival.

The FIPRESCI International Critics Prizes went to Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland) directed by Tomasz Wiński for Best Film Crystal Globe Competition, and Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic) directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar for Best Film Proxima Competition. Daily ratings of the films in the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions organised by FNE and FIPRESCI were hotly followed. To see how the FNE Critics rated the films click HERE.

The 2022 edition was a return to form for the festival which was attended by 10 592 accredited visitors. Of that number 8 717 had Festival Passes, 414 were filmmakers, 931 accredited film professionals, and 530 journalists. There were a total of 453 film screenings and total of 121 015 tickets were sold. A total of 170 films were screened, including 108 feature fiction films, 24 feature documentaries and 38 short films. The KVIFF Eastern Promises production market showcased 35 films in development or production.

Full list of KVIFF Prize Winners

Crystal Globe Main Competition

Grand Prix

Summer with Hope / Tabestan Ba Omid (Canada, Iran)

Directed by Sadaf Foroughi

Special Jury Prize

You Have to Come and See It / Tenéis que venir a verla (Spain)

Directed by Jonás Trueba

Best Director

Beata Parkanová for Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Produced by Bontonfilm, Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Actress

Ex-aequo

Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze for their roles in A Room Of My Own / Chemi otakhi (Georgia / Germany)

Directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze

Produced by Maisis Peri (Georgia), Colour of May (Germany)

Supported by the Georgia National Film Centre

Best Actor

Martin Finger for his role in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Pravo Audience Award

PSH Neverending Story / PSH Nekonečný příběh (Czech Republic)

Directed by Štěpán FOK Vodrážka

Produced by Bionaut

Coproduced by Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Proxima Competition

Proxima Grand Prix

Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý and Tomáš Bojar

Produced by GPO Platform

Coproduced by AVU and Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Special Jury Prize

La Pietà / La Piedad (Spain, Argentina)

Directed by Eduardo Casanova

Special Jury Mention

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica Croatia

Corpoduced by Sense Production

Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Fund and Film Centre Serbia

Non-Statutory Awards

Ecumenical Jury Award

A Provincial Hospital / Edna provintsialna bolnitsa (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva

Produced by Agitprop Ltd

Coproduced by Sutor Kolonko, Chaconna Films

Supported by Bulgarian National Film Centre

Eurpoa Cinemas Label Award

Fucking Bornholm (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

FIPRESCI Award

Best Film Crystal Globe Competition

Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wiński

Produced by Endorfilm (CZ), One Way Ticket Films, and coproduced by Pink Productions and the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Film Proxima Competition

Art Talent Shot / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

Other Awards

Crystal Globe For Outstanding Artistic Contribution To World Cinema

Geoffrey Rush, Australia

Festival President’s Award For Contribution To Czech Cinematography

Boleslav Polívka, Czech Republic

Festival President’s Award

Benicio Del Toro, Puerto Rico