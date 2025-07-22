FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: The Festival’s Full Lineup

Silent Friend by Ildikó Enyedi is a coproduction between Germany, France, and Hungary, while Orphan by László Nemes is a Hungarian/British/German/French joint.
The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La Valle dei sorrisi by Paolo Strippoli will screen in Out of Competition - Fiction, while the new documentary by the Academy Award-nominee Tamara Kotevska The Tale of Silyan has been selected for Out of Competition - Non-Fiction. The film is a coproduction between USA, UK, and North Macedonia.
Mihai Mincan’s sophomore feature Milk Teeth (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria) will screen in the Orizzonti Competition, which will be opened by Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India).
Also in the Orizzonti Competition there is Father (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland) by Tereza Nvotova.
The Bulgarian minority coproduction Unavailable directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi has been selected for the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.
Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev’s Made in EU has been selected for the new festival’s section Venezia Spotlight. The film is a coproduction between Bulgaria, Germany, and Czech Republic.
Blind Chance (Poland) by Krzysztof Kieslowski is in Venice Classics and, quite surprisingly, the Venice Immersive Competition includes this year Lithuanian The Creation of the Worlds by Kristina Buožytė and Vitalijus Žukas, and the Bosnian minority coproduction Mirage directed by Naima Karim and Aleena Hanif.
Romanian director Cristian Mungiu is among the members of the Competition Jury headed by Alexander Payne.
VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2025 SELECTED FILMS:
Venezia 82 Competition:
The Wizard of the Kremlin (France)
Directed by Olivier Assayas
Jay Kelly (USA, UK, Italy)
Directed by Noah Baumbach
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
A House of Dynamite (USA)
Directed by Kathryn Bigelow
Sun Rises On Us All (China)
Directed by Cai Shangjun
Frankenstein (USA)
Directed by Guillermo del Toro
Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo
A pied d’oeuvre (France)
Directed by Valérie Donzelli
Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Produced by Pandora Film GmbH
Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE
Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages
The Testament of Ann Lee (UK)
Directed by Mona Fastvold
Father Mother Sister Brother (USA, Ireland, France)
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Bugonia (UK)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Duse (Italy)
Directed by Pietro Marcello
Un film fatto per bene (Italy)
Directed by Franco Maresco
Orphan (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)
Directed by László Nemes
Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content
Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA
L’Étranger (France)
Directed by François Ozon
No Other Choice (South Korea)
Directed by Park Chan-wook
Sotto le nuvole (Italy)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
The Smashing Machine (Canada, USA, Japan)
Directed by Benny Safdie
Girl (Taiwan)
Directed by Shu Qi
La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Out of Competition:
Out of Competition – Fiction:
Sermon to the Void (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Turkey)
Directed by Hilal Baydarov
L’Isola di Andrea (Italy)
Directed by Antonio Capuano
Il Maestro (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Di Stefano
After the Hunt (USA)
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Hateshinaki Scarlet (Japan)
Directed by Mamoru Hosoda
The Last Viking (Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen
Chien 51 (France)
Directed by Cédric Jimenez
In the Hand of Dante (USA, Italy)
Directed by Julian Schnabel
La Valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Paolo Strippoli
Produced by Fandango SPA
Coproduced by Staragara
Dead Man’s Wire (USA)
Directed by Gus Van Sant
Orfeo (Italy)
Directed by Virgilio Villoresi
Out of Competition - Non-fiction:
Kabul, Between Prayers (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Aboozar Amini
Ferdinando Scianna - Il fotografo dell’ombra (Italy)
Directed by Roberto Andò
Marc by Sofia (USA)
Directed by Sofia Coppola
I Diari di Angela - Noi due cineasti. Capitolo terzo (Italy)
Directed by Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Ghost Elephants (USA)
Directed by Werner Herzog
My Father and Qaddafi (USA, Lybia)
Directed by Jihan K
The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia)
Directed by Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Concordia, The Cornershop, Nest Production
Nuestra tierra (Argentina, USA, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, Denmark)
Directed by Lucrecia Martel
Remake (USA)
Directed by Ross McElwee
Kim Novak’s Vertigo (USA)
Directed by Alexandre Philippe
Cover-Up (USA)
Directed by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus
Broken English (UK)
Directed by Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth
Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov
Director’s Diary (Russia, Italy)
Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov
Back Home (Taiwan)
Directed by Tsai Ming-liang
Out of Competition - Film and Music:
Nino. 18 giorni (Italy)
Directed by Toni D’Angelo
Piero Pelu. Rumore dentro (Italy)
Directed by Francesco Fei
Newport and the Great Folk Dream (USA)
Directed by Robert Gordon
Francesco de Gregori Nevergreen (Italy)
Directed by Stefano Pistolini
Out of Competition – Series:
Portobello (Italy, France)
Directed by Marco Bellocchio
Un Prophète – La Série (France)
Directed by Enrico Maria Artale
Etty (France, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Hagai Levi
Il Mostro (Italy)
Directed by Stefano Sollima
Out of Competition – Short Films:
Origin (France)
Directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Boomerang Atomic (France)
Directed by Rashid Boushareb
How to Shoot a Ghost (USA, Greece)
Directed by Charlie Kaufman
Orizzonti:
Orizzonti Competition:
Divine Comedy (Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey)
Directed by Ali Asgari
Hiedra (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)
Directed by Ana Cristina Barragan
The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)
Directed by Carolina Cavalli
Strange River (Spain, Germany)
Directed by Jaume Claret Muxart
Lost Land (Japan, France, Malayisa, Germany)
Directed by Akio Fujimoto
Grand Ciel (France, Luxembourg)
Directed by Akihiro Hata
Rose of Nevada (UK)
Directed by Mark Jenkin
Late Fame (USA)
Directed by Kent Jones
Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania.
Pin de fartie (Argentina)
Directed by Alejo Moguillansky
Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotova
Produced by DANAE Production
Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television kk
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
En el camino (Mexico, France)
Directed by David Pablos
Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)
Directed by Anuparna Roy
Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)
Directed by Laura Samani
The Souffleur (Austria, Argentina)
Directed by Gaston Solnicki
Barrio triste (Colombia)
Directed by Stillz
Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Frau Film, Rainy Days, Raging Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, the Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Vast
Human Resource (Thailand)
Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit
Funeral Casino Blues (Germany)
Directed by Roderick Warich
Orizzonti Short Film Competition:
Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)
Directed by Ana Alpizar
Merrimundi (Chile)
Directed by Niles Atallah
The Lifeline (France)
Directed by Hugo Becker
I Hear It Still (France)
Directed by Constance Bonnot
Kushta mayn, la mia Constantinopoli (Italy)
Directed by Nicolo Folin
Praying Mantis (Taiwan, Hong Kong)
Directed by Joe Hsieh, Yonfan
A Soil a Culture a River a People (Germany, Belgium, China)
Directed by Viv Li
The Origin of the World (Argentina)
Directed by Jazmin Lopez
The Curfew (USA)
Directed by Shehrezad Maher
Lion Rock (New Zealand)
Directed by Nick Mayow, Prisca Bouchet
Saint Siméon (Nigeria)
Directed by Olubumni Ogunsola
Without Kelly (Sweden)
Directed by Lovisa Sirén
Coyotes (Palestine, France, Jordan, UK)
Directed by Said Zagha
Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)
Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
Orizzonti Short Films Out of Competition:
Rukeli (Sweden)
Directed by Alessandro Rak
Orizzonti Short Films Homage to “A Wave in the Ocean” (AWITO) Film School:
Girl Time (New Zealand)
Directed by Eleanor Bishop
The Girl Next Door (New Zealand)
Directed by Mingjian Cui
The Brightness (New Zealand)
Directed by Freya Silas Finch
In Conversation with Jack Maurer (New Zealand)
Directed by Hash Perambalam
Socks (New Zealand)
Directed by Todd Karehana
Kuri (New Zealand)
Directed by Ana Chaya Scotney
A Very Good Boy (New Zealand)
Directed by Samuel Te Kani
Venezia Spotlight :
Hijra (Saudi Arabia, Irak, Egypt, UK)
Directed by Shahad Ameen
A Loose End (Uruguay, Argentina, Spain)
Directed by Daniel Hendler
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Films
Coproduced by 42film, Negativ
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund
Motor City (USA)
Directed by Potsy Ponciroli
It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico, Venezuela)
Directed by Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás
Silent Rebellion (Switzerland, France, Belgium)
Directed by Marie-Elsa Sgualdo
Calle Malaga (Morocco, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Maryam Touzani
Ammazzare stanca (Italy)
Directed by Daniele Vicari
Venice Classics:
Fiction:
Matador (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Bashu the Little Stranger (Iran)
Directed by Bahram Beyzai
Port of Shadows (France)
Directed by Marcel Carné
3:10 to Yuma (USA)
Directed by Delmer Daves
Aniki-Bóbó (Portugal)
Directed by Manoel de Oliveira
Roma ore 11 (Italy)
Directed by Giuseppe de Santis
The Ghost (Italy)
Directed by Riccardo Freda
Mark of the Renegade (USA)
Directed by Hugo Fregonese
Odd Obsession (Japan)
Directed by Kon Ichigawa
Blind Chance / Przypadek (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski
Kwaidan - Ghost Stories (Japan)
Directed by Masaki Kobayashi
Lolita (USA)
Directed by Stanley Kubrick
House of Strangers (USA)
Directed by Robert L. Mankiewicz
The Delicate Delinquent (USA)
Directed by Don McGuire
The Magnificent Cuckold (Italy, France)
Directed by Antonio Pietrangeli
Two Acres of Land (India)
Directed by Bimal Roy
I Married You for Fun (Italy)
Directed by Luciano Salce
Vive l’amour (Taiwan)
Directed by Tsai Ming-liang
Queen Kelly (USA)
Directed by Erich Von Stroheim
Non-Fiction:
Mata Hari (USA)
Directed by Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith
Elvira Notari: Oltre il silenzio (Italy, USA)
Directed by Valerio Ciriaci
Louis Malle, le Révolté (France)
Directed by Claire Duguet
Memory of the Forgotten (Spain, Mexico, USA)
Directed by Javier Espada
Megadoc (USA)
Directed by Mike Figgis
Boorman and the Devil (USA)
Directed by David Kittredge
Holofiction (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Michal Kosakowski
Sangre del toro (France, UK)
Directed by Yves Montmayeur
The Ozu Diaries (USA)
Directed by Daniel Raim
Films from FNE Partner Countries in Venice Immersive:
Competition:
The Creation of the Worlds / Pasauliu Sutvėrimas (Lithuania)
Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Vitalijus Žukas
Mirage (Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Naima Karim, Aleena Hanif
