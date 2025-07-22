FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: The Festival’s Full Lineup

Made in EU by Stephan Komandarev

VENICE: Films by Hungarian directors Ildikó Enyedi and László Nemes are in the Competition of the 82nd Venice Film Festival (27 August - 9 September 2025). The Orizzonti competition will open with Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother.

Silent Friend by Ildikó Enyedi is a coproduction between Germany, France, and Hungary, while Orphan by László Nemes is a Hungarian/British/German/French joint.

The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La Valle dei sorrisi by Paolo Strippoli will screen in Out of Competition - Fiction, while the new documentary by the Academy Award-nominee Tamara Kotevska The Tale of Silyan has been selected for Out of Competition - Non-Fiction. The film is a coproduction between USA, UK, and North Macedonia.

Mihai Mincan’s sophomore feature Milk Teeth (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria) will screen in the Orizzonti Competition, which will be opened by Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India).

Also in the Orizzonti Competition there is Father (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland) by Tereza Nvotova.

The Bulgarian minority coproduction Unavailable directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi has been selected for the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.

Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev’s Made in EU has been selected for the new festival’s section Venezia Spotlight. The film is a coproduction between Bulgaria, Germany, and Czech Republic.

Blind Chance (Poland) by Krzysztof Kieslowski is in Venice Classics and, quite surprisingly, the Venice Immersive Competition includes this year Lithuanian The Creation of the Worlds by Kristina Buožytė and Vitalijus Žukas, and the Bosnian minority coproduction Mirage directed by Naima Karim and Aleena Hanif.

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu is among the members of the Competition Jury headed by Alexander Payne.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2025 SELECTED FILMS:

Venezia 82 Competition:

The Wizard of the Kremlin (France)

Directed by Olivier Assayas

Jay Kelly (USA, UK, Italy)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

A House of Dynamite (USA)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Sun Rises On Us All (China)

Directed by Cai Shangjun

Frankenstein (USA)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

A pied d’oeuvre (France)

Directed by Valérie Donzelli

Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Produced by Pandora Film GmbH

Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE

Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

The Testament of Ann Lee (UK)

Directed by Mona Fastvold

Father Mother Sister Brother (USA, Ireland, France)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Bugonia (UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Duse (Italy)

Directed by Pietro Marcello

Un film fatto per bene (Italy)

Directed by Franco Maresco

Orphan (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)

Directed by László Nemes

Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content

Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA

L’Étranger (France)

Directed by François Ozon

No Other Choice (South Korea)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Sotto le nuvole (Italy)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

The Smashing Machine (Canada, USA, Japan)

Directed by Benny Safdie

Girl (Taiwan)

Directed by Shu Qi

La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Out of Competition:

Out of Competition – Fiction:

Sermon to the Void (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Turkey)

Directed by Hilal Baydarov

L’Isola di Andrea (Italy)

Directed by Antonio Capuano

Il Maestro (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano

After the Hunt (USA)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Hateshinaki Scarlet (Japan)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

The Last Viking (Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen

Chien 51 (France)

Directed by Cédric Jimenez

In the Hand of Dante (USA, Italy)

Directed by Julian Schnabel

La Valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Produced by Fandango SPA

Coproduced by Staragara

Dead Man’s Wire (USA)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Orfeo (Italy)

Directed by Virgilio Villoresi

Out of Competition - Non-fiction:

Kabul, Between Prayers (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Aboozar Amini

Ferdinando Scianna - Il fotografo dell’ombra (Italy)

Directed by Roberto Andò

Marc by Sofia (USA)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

I Diari di Angela - Noi due cineasti. Capitolo terzo (Italy)

Directed by Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Ghost Elephants (USA)

Directed by Werner Herzog

My Father and Qaddafi (USA, Lybia)

Directed by Jihan K

The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia)

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Produced by Concordia, The Cornershop, Nest Production

Nuestra tierra (Argentina, USA, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, Denmark)

Directed by Lucrecia Martel

Remake (USA)

Directed by Ross McElwee

Kim Novak’s Vertigo (USA)

Directed by Alexandre Philippe

Cover-Up (USA)

Directed by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

Broken English (UK)

Directed by Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth

Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov

Director’s Diary (Russia, Italy)

Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov

Back Home (Taiwan)

Directed by Tsai Ming-liang

Out of Competition - Film and Music:

Nino. 18 giorni (Italy)

Directed by Toni D’Angelo

Piero Pelu. Rumore dentro (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Fei

Newport and the Great Folk Dream (USA)

Directed by Robert Gordon

Francesco de Gregori Nevergreen (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Pistolini

Out of Competition – Series:

Portobello (Italy, France)

Directed by Marco Bellocchio

Un Prophète – La Série (France)

Directed by Enrico Maria Artale

Etty (France, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Hagai Levi

Il Mostro (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Out of Competition – Short Films:

Origin (France)

Directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Boomerang Atomic (France)

Directed by Rashid Boushareb

How to Shoot a Ghost (USA, Greece)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Orizzonti:

Orizzonti Competition:

Divine Comedy (Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey)

Directed by Ali Asgari

Hiedra (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)

Directed by Ana Cristina Barragan

The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)

Directed by Carolina Cavalli

Strange River (Spain, Germany)

Directed by Jaume Claret Muxart

Lost Land (Japan, France, Malayisa, Germany)

Directed by Akio Fujimoto

Grand Ciel (France, Luxembourg)

Directed by Akihiro Hata

Rose of Nevada (UK)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Late Fame (USA)

Directed by Kent Jones

Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania.

Pin de fartie (Argentina)

Directed by Alejo Moguillansky

Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotova

Produced by DANAE Production

Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television kk

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

En el camino (Mexico, France)

Directed by David Pablos

Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Directed by Anuparna Roy

Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)

Directed by Laura Samani

The Souffleur (Austria, Argentina)

Directed by Gaston Solnicki

Barrio triste (Colombia)

Directed by Stillz

Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Frau Film, Rainy Days, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, the Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Vast

Human Resource (Thailand)

Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

Funeral Casino Blues (Germany)

Directed by Roderick Warich

Orizzonti Short Film Competition:

Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)

Directed by Ana Alpizar

Merrimundi (Chile)

Directed by Niles Atallah

The Lifeline (France)

Directed by Hugo Becker

I Hear It Still (France)

Directed by Constance Bonnot

Kushta mayn, la mia Constantinopoli (Italy)

Directed by Nicolo Folin

Praying Mantis (Taiwan, Hong Kong)

Directed by Joe Hsieh, Yonfan

A Soil a Culture a River a People (Germany, Belgium, China)

Directed by Viv Li

The Origin of the World (Argentina)

Directed by Jazmin Lopez

The Curfew (USA)

Directed by Shehrezad Maher

Lion Rock (New Zealand)

Directed by Nick Mayow, Prisca Bouchet

Saint Siméon (Nigeria)

Directed by Olubumni Ogunsola

Without Kelly (Sweden)

Directed by Lovisa Sirén

Coyotes (Palestine, France, Jordan, UK)

Directed by Said Zagha

Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)

Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

Orizzonti Short Films Out of Competition:

Rukeli (Sweden)

Directed by Alessandro Rak

Orizzonti Short Films Homage to “A Wave in the Ocean” (AWITO) Film School:

Girl Time (New Zealand)

Directed by Eleanor Bishop

The Girl Next Door (New Zealand)

Directed by Mingjian Cui

The Brightness (New Zealand)

Directed by Freya Silas Finch

In Conversation with Jack Maurer (New Zealand)

Directed by Hash Perambalam

Socks (New Zealand)

Directed by Todd Karehana

Kuri (New Zealand)

Directed by Ana Chaya Scotney

A Very Good Boy (New Zealand)

Directed by Samuel Te Kani

Venezia Spotlight :

Hijra (Saudi Arabia, Irak, Egypt, UK)

Directed by Shahad Ameen

A Loose End (Uruguay, Argentina, Spain)

Directed by Daniel Hendler

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Films

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund

Motor City (USA)

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico, Venezuela)

Directed by Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás

Silent Rebellion (Switzerland, France, Belgium)

Directed by Marie-Elsa Sgualdo

Calle Malaga (Morocco, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Maryam Touzani

Ammazzare stanca (Italy)

Directed by Daniele Vicari

Venice Classics:

Fiction:

Matador (Spain)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Bashu the Little Stranger (Iran)

Directed by Bahram Beyzai

Port of Shadows (France)

Directed by Marcel Carné

3:10 to Yuma (USA)

Directed by Delmer Daves

Aniki-Bóbó (Portugal)

Directed by Manoel de Oliveira

Roma ore 11 (Italy)

Directed by Giuseppe de Santis

The Ghost (Italy)

Directed by Riccardo Freda

Mark of the Renegade (USA)

Directed by Hugo Fregonese

Odd Obsession (Japan)

Directed by Kon Ichigawa

Blind Chance / Przypadek (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski

Kwaidan - Ghost Stories (Japan)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

Lolita (USA)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

House of Strangers (USA)

Directed by Robert L. Mankiewicz

The Delicate Delinquent (USA)

Directed by Don McGuire

The Magnificent Cuckold (Italy, France)

Directed by Antonio Pietrangeli

Two Acres of Land (India)

Directed by Bimal Roy

I Married You for Fun (Italy)

Directed by Luciano Salce

Vive l’amour (Taiwan)

Directed by Tsai Ming-liang

Queen Kelly (USA)

Directed by Erich Von Stroheim

Non-Fiction:

Mata Hari (USA)

Directed by Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

Elvira Notari: Oltre il silenzio (Italy, USA)

Directed by Valerio Ciriaci

Louis Malle, le Révolté (France)

Directed by Claire Duguet

Memory of the Forgotten (Spain, Mexico, USA)

Directed by Javier Espada

Megadoc (USA)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Boorman and the Devil (USA)

Directed by David Kittredge

Holofiction (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Michal Kosakowski

Sangre del toro (France, UK)

Directed by Yves Montmayeur

The Ozu Diaries (USA)

Directed by Daniel Raim

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Venice Immersive:

Competition:

The Creation of the Worlds / Pasauliu Sutvėrimas (Lithuania)

Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Vitalijus Žukas

Mirage (Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Naima Karim, Aleena Hanif

