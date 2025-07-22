22-07-2025

FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: The Festival’s Full Lineup

    Made in EU by Stephan Komandarev Made in EU by Stephan Komandarev credit: Kalina Ivanova

    VENICE: Films by Hungarian directors Ildikó Enyedi and László Nemes are in the Competition of the 82nd Venice Film Festival (27 August - 9 September 2025). The Orizzonti competition will open with Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother.

    Silent Friend by Ildikó Enyedi is a coproduction between Germany, France, and Hungary, while Orphan by László Nemes is a Hungarian/British/German/French joint.

    The Italian/Slovenian coproduction La Valle dei sorrisi by Paolo Strippoli will screen in Out of Competition - Fiction, while the new documentary by the Academy Award-nominee Tamara Kotevska The Tale of Silyan has been selected for Out of Competition - Non-Fiction. The film is a coproduction between USA, UK, and North Macedonia.

    Mihai Mincan’s sophomore feature Milk Teeth (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria) will screen in the Orizzonti Competition, which will be opened by Teona Strugar Mitevska’s Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India).

    Also in the Orizzonti Competition there is Father (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland) by Tereza Nvotova.

    The Bulgarian minority coproduction Unavailable directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi has been selected for the Orizzonti Short Film Competition.

    Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev’s Made in EU has been selected for the new festival’s section Venezia Spotlight. The film is a coproduction between Bulgaria, Germany, and Czech Republic.

    Blind Chance (Poland) by Krzysztof Kieslowski is in Venice Classics and, quite surprisingly, the Venice Immersive Competition includes this year Lithuanian The Creation of the Worlds by Kristina Buožytė and Vitalijus Žukas, and the Bosnian minority coproduction Mirage directed by Naima Karim and Aleena Hanif.

    Romanian director Cristian Mungiu is among the members of the Competition Jury headed by Alexander Payne.

    VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2025 SELECTED FILMS:

    Venezia 82 Competition:

    The Wizard of the Kremlin (France)
    Directed by Olivier Assayas

    Jay Kelly (USA, UK, Italy)
    Directed by Noah Baumbach

    The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    A House of Dynamite (USA)
    Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

    Sun Rises On Us All (China)
    Directed by Cai Shangjun

    Frankenstein (USA)
    Directed by Guillermo del Toro

    Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)
    Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

    A pied d’oeuvre (France)
    Directed by Valérie Donzelli

    Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)
    Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
    Produced by Pandora Film GmbH
    Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE
    Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

    The Testament of Ann Lee (UK)
    Directed by Mona Fastvold

    Father Mother Sister Brother (USA, Ireland, France)
    Directed by Jim Jarmusch

    Bugonia (UK)
    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

    Duse (Italy)
    Directed by Pietro Marcello

    Un film fatto per bene (Italy)
    Directed by Franco Maresco

    Orphan (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)
    Directed by László Nemes
    Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content
    Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA

    L’Étranger (France)
    Directed by François Ozon

    No Other Choice (South Korea)
    Directed by Park Chan-wook

    Sotto le nuvole (Italy)
    Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

    The Smashing Machine (Canada, USA, Japan)
    Directed by Benny Safdie

    Girl (Taiwan)
    Directed by Shu Qi

    La Grazia (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Out of Competition:

    Out of Competition – Fiction:

    Sermon to the Void (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Turkey)
    Directed by Hilal Baydarov

    L’Isola di Andrea (Italy)
    Directed by Antonio Capuano

    Il Maestro (Italy)
    Directed by Andrea Di Stefano

    After the Hunt (USA)
    Directed by Luca Guadagnino

    Hateshinaki Scarlet (Japan)
    Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

    The Last Viking (Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen

    Chien 51 (France)
    Directed by Cédric Jimenez

    In the Hand of Dante (USA, Italy)
    Directed by Julian Schnabel

    La Valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Paolo Strippoli
    Produced by Fandango SPA
    Coproduced by Staragara

    Dead Man’s Wire (USA)
    Directed by Gus Van Sant

    Orfeo (Italy)
    Directed by Virgilio Villoresi

    Out of Competition - Non-fiction:

    Kabul, Between Prayers (the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Aboozar Amini

    Ferdinando Scianna - Il fotografo dell’ombra (Italy)
    Directed by Roberto Andò

    Marc by Sofia (USA)
    Directed by Sofia Coppola

    I Diari di Angela - Noi due cineasti. Capitolo terzo (Italy)
    Directed by Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

    Ghost Elephants (USA)
    Directed by Werner Herzog

    My Father and Qaddafi (USA, Lybia)
    Directed by Jihan K

    The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Tamara Kotevska
    Produced by Concordia, The Cornershop, Nest Production

    Nuestra tierra (Argentina, USA, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, Denmark)
    Directed by Lucrecia Martel

    Remake (USA)
    Directed by Ross McElwee

    Kim Novak’s Vertigo (USA)
    Directed by Alexandre Philippe

    Cover-Up (USA)
    Directed by Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

    Broken English (UK)
    Directed by Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth

    Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine, USA)
    Directed by Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov

    Director’s Diary (Russia, Italy)
    Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov

    Back Home (Taiwan)
    Directed by Tsai Ming-liang

    Out of Competition - Film and Music:

    Nino. 18 giorni (Italy)
    Directed by Toni D’Angelo

    Piero Pelu. Rumore dentro (Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Fei

    Newport and the Great Folk Dream (USA)
    Directed by Robert Gordon

    Francesco de Gregori Nevergreen (Italy)
    Directed by Stefano Pistolini

    Out of Competition – Series:

    Portobello (Italy, France)
    Directed by Marco Bellocchio

    Un Prophète – La Série (France)
    Directed by Enrico Maria Artale

    Etty (France, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Hagai Levi

    Il Mostro (Italy)
    Directed by Stefano Sollima

    Out of Competition – Short Films:

    Origin (France)
    Directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand

    Boomerang Atomic (France)
    Directed by Rashid Boushareb

    How to Shoot a Ghost (USA, Greece)
    Directed by Charlie Kaufman

    Orizzonti:

    Orizzonti Competition:

    Divine Comedy (Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey)
    Directed by Ali Asgari

    Hiedra (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)
    Directed by Ana Cristina Barragan

    The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)
    Directed by Carolina Cavalli

    Strange River (Spain, Germany)
    Directed by Jaume Claret Muxart

    Lost Land (Japan, France, Malayisa, Germany)
    Directed by Akio Fujimoto

    Grand Ciel (France, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Akihiro Hata

    Rose of Nevada (UK)
    Directed by Mark Jenkin

    Late Fame (USA)
    Directed by Kent Jones

    Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania.

    Pin de fartie (Argentina)
    Directed by Alejo Moguillansky

    Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Tereza Nvotova
    Produced by DANAE Production
    Coproduced by moloko filmLava Films, the Czech Television kk
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute 

    En el camino (Mexico, France)
    Directed by David Pablos

    Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)
    Directed by Anuparna Roy

    Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)
    Directed by Laura Samani

    The Souffleur (Austria, Argentina)
    Directed by Gaston Solnicki

    Barrio triste (Colombia)
    Directed by Stillz

    Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Frau Film, Rainy Days, Raging Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, the Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Vast

    Human Resource (Thailand)
    Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

    Funeral Casino Blues (Germany)
    Directed by Roderick Warich

    Orizzonti Short Film Competition:

    Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)
    Directed by Ana Alpizar

    Merrimundi (Chile)
    Directed by Niles Atallah

    The Lifeline (France)
    Directed by Hugo Becker

    I Hear It Still (France)
    Directed by Constance Bonnot

    Kushta mayn, la mia Constantinopoli (Italy)
    Directed by Nicolo Folin

    Praying Mantis (Taiwan, Hong Kong)
    Directed by Joe Hsieh, Yonfan

    A Soil a Culture a River a People (Germany, Belgium, China)
    Directed by Viv Li

    The Origin of the World (Argentina)
    Directed by Jazmin Lopez

    The Curfew (USA)
    Directed by Shehrezad Maher

    Lion Rock (New Zealand)
    Directed by Nick Mayow, Prisca Bouchet

    Saint Siméon (Nigeria)
    Directed by Olubumni Ogunsola

    Without Kelly (Sweden)
    Directed by Lovisa Sirén

    Coyotes (Palestine, France, Jordan, UK)
    Directed by Said Zagha

    Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

    Orizzonti Short Films Out of Competition:

    Rukeli (Sweden)
    Directed by Alessandro Rak

    Orizzonti Short Films Homage to “A Wave in the Ocean” (AWITO) Film School:

    Girl Time (New Zealand)
    Directed by Eleanor Bishop

    The Girl Next Door (New Zealand)
    Directed by Mingjian Cui

    The Brightness (New Zealand)
    Directed by Freya Silas Finch

    In Conversation with Jack Maurer (New Zealand)
    Directed by Hash Perambalam

    Socks (New Zealand)
    Directed by Todd Karehana

    Kuri (New Zealand)
    Directed by Ana Chaya Scotney

    A Very Good Boy (New Zealand)
    Directed by Samuel Te Kani

    Venezia Spotlight :

    Hijra (Saudi Arabia, Irak, Egypt, UK)
    Directed by Shahad Ameen

    A Loose End (Uruguay, Argentina, Spain)
    Directed by Daniel Hendler

    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Films
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund 

    Motor City (USA)
    Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

    It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico, Venezuela)
    Directed by Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás

    Silent Rebellion (Switzerland, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Marie-Elsa Sgualdo

    Calle Malaga (Morocco, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Maryam Touzani

    Ammazzare stanca (Italy)
    Directed by Daniele Vicari

    Venice Classics:

    Fiction:

    Matador (Spain)
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    Bashu the Little Stranger (Iran)
    Directed by Bahram Beyzai

    Port of Shadows (France)
    Directed by Marcel Carné

    3:10 to Yuma (USA)
    Directed by Delmer Daves

    Aniki-Bóbó (Portugal)
    Directed by Manoel de Oliveira

    Roma ore 11 (Italy)
    Directed by Giuseppe de Santis

    The Ghost (Italy)
    Directed by Riccardo Freda

    Mark of the Renegade (USA)
    Directed by Hugo Fregonese

    Odd Obsession (Japan)
    Directed by Kon Ichigawa

    Blind Chance / Przypadek (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski

    Kwaidan - Ghost Stories (Japan)
    Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

    Lolita (USA)
    Directed by Stanley Kubrick

    House of Strangers (USA)
    Directed by Robert L. Mankiewicz

    The Delicate Delinquent (USA)
    Directed by Don McGuire

    The Magnificent Cuckold (Italy, France)
    Directed by Antonio Pietrangeli

    Two Acres of Land (India)
    Directed by Bimal Roy

    I Married You for Fun (Italy)
    Directed by Luciano Salce

    Vive l’amour (Taiwan)
    Directed by Tsai Ming-liang

    Queen Kelly (USA)
    Directed by Erich Von Stroheim

    Non-Fiction:

    Mata Hari (USA)
    Directed by Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

    Elvira Notari: Oltre il silenzio (Italy, USA)
    Directed by Valerio Ciriaci

    Louis Malle, le Révolté (France)
    Directed by Claire Duguet

    Memory of the Forgotten (Spain, Mexico, USA)
    Directed by Javier Espada

    Megadoc (USA)
    Directed by Mike Figgis

    Boorman and the Devil (USA)
    Directed by David Kittredge

    Holofiction (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Michal Kosakowski

    Sangre del toro (France, UK)
    Directed by Yves Montmayeur

    The Ozu Diaries (USA)
    Directed by Daniel Raim

    Films from FNE Partner Countries in Venice Immersive:

    Competition:

    The Creation of the Worlds / Pasauliu Sutvėrimas (Lithuania)
    Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Vitalijus Žukas

    Mirage (Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Naima Karim, Aleena Hanif

