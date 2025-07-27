FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: Lineups of Venice Critics’ Week and Venice Days

The 40th Venice Critics’ Week (Settimana Internazionale della Critica) and the 22nd Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori) will both be held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.
The 82nd Venice Film Festival starts on 27 August and wraps up on 9 September 2025.
VENICE CRITICS’ WEEK:
Competition:
Agon (Italy, USA, France)
Directed by Giulio Bertelli
Cotton Queen (Germany, France, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Suzannah Mirghani
Gorgonà (Greece, France)
Directed by Evi Kologiropoulu
Ish (UK)
Directed by Imran Perretta
Roqia (Algeria, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Yanis Koussim
Straight Circle (UK)
Directed by Oscar Hudson
Waking Hours (Italy)
Directed by Federico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini
Special Events:
Opening Film:
Stereo Girls (France, Canada)
Directed by Caroline Deruas Peano
Closing Film:
100 Nights of Hero (UK)
Directed by Julia Jackman
VENICE DAYS:
Official Competition:
Memory (France, the Netherlands), Opening film
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
Gioia (Italy)
Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini
Bearcave (Greece, UK)
Directed by Stergios Dinopoulos, Krysianna Papadakis
Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)
Directed by Nastia Korkia
Produced by Tamtam
Coproduced by Totem Atelier, Art & Popcorn
Supported by Moin Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the German Federal Film Board, the French CNC – Aide aux Cinéma du Monde, Institut Français, Region Île-de-France, Arte Cofinova, the Ministry of Culture Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, in association with Totem Films
World sales: Totem Films
A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Directed by Cyril Aris
Past Future Continuous (Iran, Norway, Italy)
Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani, Morteza Ahmadvand
Memory of Princess Mumbi (Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland)
Directed by Damien Hauser
Vainilla (Mexico)
Directed by Mayra Hermosillo
Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain, Portugal)
Directed by Gabriel Azorín
Inside Amir (Iran)
Directed by Amir Azizi
Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t (Italy, France), Closing film, Out of competition
Directed by Gianni Di Gregorio
Special Events:
Laguna (Lithuania, France)
Directed by Sharunas Bartas
Produced by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron
Coproduced by so-cle, Arte France Cinéma
Supported by ARTE France, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian Film Centre (lkc.lt), Region Nouvelle-Acquitaine in partnership with the French CNC and ALCA Bordeaux Métropole, the Lithuanian tax incentive scheme
World sales: Shellac
Writing Life – Annie Ernaux through the Eyes of High School Students (France)
Directed by Claire Simon
I Want Her Dead (Italy)
Directed by Gianluca Matarrese
Who Is Still Alive (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Nicolas Wadimoff
Do You Love Me (France)
Directed by Lana Daher (France)
