FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: Lineups of Venice Critics’ Week and Venice Days

VENICE: The German/French/Serbian coproduction Short Summer by Nastia Korkia has been selected for the Official Competition of Venice Days, while Sharunas Bartas’ Lithuanian/French coproduction Laguna will screen in Venice Days Special Events. Below are the films selected for Venice Critics’ Week and Venice Days 2025.

The 40th Venice Critics’ Week (Settimana Internazionale della Critica) and the 22nd Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori) will both be held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.

The 82nd Venice Film Festival starts on 27 August and wraps up on 9 September 2025.

VENICE CRITICS’ WEEK:

Competition:

Agon (Italy, USA, France)

Directed by Giulio Bertelli

Cotton Queen (Germany, France, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Suzannah Mirghani

Gorgonà (Greece, France)

Directed by Evi Kologiropoulu

Ish (UK)

Directed by Imran Perretta

Roqia (Algeria, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Yanis Koussim

Straight Circle (UK)

Directed by Oscar Hudson

Waking Hours (Italy)

Directed by Federico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

Special Events:

Opening Film:

Stereo Girls (France, Canada)

Directed by Caroline Deruas Peano

Closing Film:

100 Nights of Hero (UK)

Directed by Julia Jackman

VENICE DAYS:

Official Competition:

Memory (France, the Netherlands), Opening film

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

Gioia (Italy)

Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini

Bearcave (Greece, UK)

Directed by Stergios Dinopoulos, Krysianna Papadakis

Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Nastia Korkia

Produced by Tamtam

Coproduced by Totem Atelier, Art & Popcorn

Supported by Moin Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the German Federal Film Board, the French CNC – Aide aux Cinéma du Monde, Institut Français, Region Île-de-France, Arte Cofinova, the Ministry of Culture Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, in association with Totem Films

World sales: Totem Films

A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Directed by Cyril Aris

Past Future Continuous (Iran, Norway, Italy)

Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani, Morteza Ahmadvand

Memory of Princess Mumbi (Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland)

Directed by Damien Hauser

Vainilla (Mexico)

Directed by Mayra Hermosillo

Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain, Portugal)

Directed by Gabriel Azorín

Inside Amir (Iran)

Directed by Amir Azizi

Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t (Italy, France), Closing film, Out of competition

Directed by Gianni Di Gregorio

Special Events:

Laguna (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Sharunas Bartas

Produced by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by so-cle, Arte France Cinéma

Supported by ARTE France, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian Film Centre (lkc.lt), Region Nouvelle-Acquitaine in partnership with the French CNC and ALCA Bordeaux Métropole, the Lithuanian tax incentive scheme

World sales: Shellac

Writing Life – Annie Ernaux through the Eyes of High School Students (France)

Directed by Claire Simon

I Want Her Dead (Italy)

Directed by Gianluca Matarrese

Who Is Still Alive (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Nicolas Wadimoff

Do You Love Me (France)

Directed by Lana Daher (France)

