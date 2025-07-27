27-07-2025

FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: Lineups of Venice Critics’ Week and Venice Days

    Short Summer by Nastia Korkia Short Summer by Nastia Korkia source: www.giornatedegliautori.com

    VENICE: The German/French/Serbian coproduction Short Summer by Nastia Korkia has been selected for the Official Competition of Venice Days, while Sharunas Bartas’ Lithuanian/French coproduction Laguna will screen in Venice Days Special Events. Below are the films selected for Venice Critics’ Week and Venice Days 2025.

    The 40th Venice Critics’ Week (Settimana Internazionale della Critica) and the 22nd Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori) will both be held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.

    The 82nd Venice Film Festival starts on 27 August and wraps up on 9 September 2025.

    VENICE CRITICS’ WEEK:

    Competition:

    Agon (Italy, USA, France)
    Directed by Giulio Bertelli

    Cotton Queen (Germany, France, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Suzannah Mirghani

    Gorgonà (Greece, France)
    Directed by Evi Kologiropoulu

    Ish (UK)
    Directed by Imran Perretta

    Roqia (Algeria, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Yanis Koussim

    Straight Circle (UK)
    Directed by Oscar Hudson

    Waking Hours (Italy)
    Directed by Federico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

    Special Events:

    Opening Film:
    Stereo Girls (France, Canada)
    Directed by Caroline Deruas Peano

    Closing Film:
    100 Nights of Hero (UK)
    Directed by Julia Jackman

    VENICE DAYS:

    Official Competition:

    Memory (France, the Netherlands), Opening film
    Directed by Vladlena Sandu

    Gioia (Italy)
    Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini

    Bearcave (Greece, UK)
    Directed by Stergios Dinopoulos, Krysianna Papadakis

    Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Nastia Korkia
    Produced by Tamtam
    Coproduced by Totem Atelier, Art & Popcorn
    Supported by Moin Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the German Federal Film Board, the French CNC – Aide aux Cinéma du Monde, Institut Français, Region Île-de-France, Arte Cofinova, the Ministry of Culture Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, in association with Totem Films
    World sales: Totem Films

    A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
    Directed by Cyril Aris

    Past Future Continuous (Iran, Norway, Italy)
    Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani, Morteza Ahmadvand

    Memory of Princess Mumbi (Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland)
    Directed by Damien Hauser

    Vainilla (Mexico)
    Directed by Mayra Hermosillo

    Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes (Spain, Portugal)
    Directed by Gabriel Azorín

    Inside Amir (Iran)
    Directed by Amir Azizi

    Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t (Italy, France), Closing film, Out of competition
    Directed by Gianni Di Gregorio

    Special Events:

    Laguna (Lithuania, France)
    Directed by Sharunas Bartas
    Produced by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by so-cle, Arte France Cinéma
    Supported by ARTE France, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian Film Centre (lkc.lt), Region Nouvelle-Acquitaine in partnership with the French CNC and ALCA Bordeaux Métropole, the Lithuanian tax incentive scheme
    World sales: Shellac

    Writing Life – Annie Ernaux through the Eyes of High School Students (France)
    Directed by Claire Simon

    I Want Her Dead (Italy)
    Directed by Gianluca Matarrese

    Who Is Still Alive (Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Nicolas Wadimoff

    Do You Love Me (France)
    Directed by Lana Daher (France)

