17-08-2022

Dad’s Lullaby and Between Revolutions Win Docu Talent Awards 2022

    Dad&#039;s Lullaby by Lesia Diak Dad's Lullaby by Lesia Diak

    SARAJEVO: The Ukrainian project Dad’s Lullaby by Lesia Diak received the Docu Talent Award at the Docu Talents from the East 2022, organised by the Ji.hlava IDFF and the Sarajevo FF, and presented during CineLink Industry Days on 15 August 2022. Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Iran, Qatar) by the Romanian director Vlad Petri received the DAFilms.com Distribution Award.

    Docu Talents from the East 2022 showcased nine outstanding documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe (including Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine), and planned for theatrical release during the upcoming 12 months.

    Representatives of the Ji.hlava IDFF also presented in Sarajevo the results of the EAST WEST INDEX 2022, which is an exclusive survey among key European documentary film festivals, which focuses on figures representing individual regions.

    The survey shows that less than 15% of European Films at Western festivals are from the Eastern Europe.

    DOCU TALENTS FROM THE EAST 2022 WINNERS:

    Docu Talent Award:
    Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine)
    Directed by Lesia Diak  

    DAFilms.com Distribution Award:
    Between Revolutions / Intre revolutii (Romania, Croatia, Iran, Qatar)
    Directed by Vlad Petri
    Produced by Activ Docs
    Coproduced by Restart

