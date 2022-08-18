Sky Series Das Boot 4 Films in Prague

PRAGUE: The fourth season of Sky series Das Boot directed by Dennis Gansel is currently shooting in Czech Republic’s capital with Stillking Films providing services.

At the beginning of August 2022, the Czech Government approved 23 m EUR / 570 m CZK for film incentives, which will add to the 32.5 m EUR / 800 m CZK decided in the original draft budget. Additional support is expected in 2023 and 2024.

Das Boot is one of the longest international productions shooting in the Czech Republic. All the previous seasons of the series have been shot in Prague since 2017. The shooting has largely taken place at the Barrandov Studio, where the submarine set was dismantled and rebuilt for production on each season. This week the filming also took place near Old Town Square, according to Prague Reporter.

Shooting in the Czech Republic started in June 2022. The premiere is set for 2023 on Sky One.

The series is a sequel to the feature film Das Boot (1981), whose director Wolfgang Petersen died on 12 August 2022.