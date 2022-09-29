29-09-2022

Zatopek Acquired by Myriad Pictures

    Zatopek by David Ondricek Zatopek by David Ondricek photo: Lucky Man Films

    PRAGUE: Myriad Pictures has picked-up David Ondříček’s biopic Zátopek, Czech Republic’s submission to the 94th Academy Award Best International Feature Film category.

    The film will be released in North America by Gravitas Ventures.

    The biopic of the Czech Olympic champion Emil Zátopek, starring Václav Neužil and Martha Issová, had its world premiere at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

    Zátopek is a Czech/Slovak coproduction produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, the Barrandov StudiosOlife EnergyAccolade HoldingALEF NULAInnogy Ceska RepublikaT-mobileSebreAzyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska.

    The film was released in the Czech Republic by Falcon on 24 August 2021.

