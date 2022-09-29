Zatopek Acquired by Myriad Pictures

PRAGUE: Myriad Pictures has picked-up David Ondříček’s biopic Zátopek, Czech Republic’s submission to the 94th Academy Award Best International Feature Film category.

The film will be released in North America by Gravitas Ventures.

The biopic of the Czech Olympic champion Emil Zátopek, starring Václav Neužil and Martha Issová, had its world premiere at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Zátopek is a Czech/Slovak coproduction produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, the Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska.

The film was released in the Czech Republic by Falcon on 24 August 2021.