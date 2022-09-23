23-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň FF 2022 Starts Today

By
    Il Boemo by Petr Václav Il Boemo by Petr Václav credit: Mimesis Film

    PLZEN: Ten films are competing in the Golden Kingfisher Feature Film and Animated Film Competition of the 35th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (23 – 28 September 2022). The lineup includes the Czech Oscar bid, Il Boemo by Petr Václav, which will open the festival.

    Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and miniserial TV and internet productions, serial TV and internet productions, and student short films.

    Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, German Cinema, Special Feature, Short Films and Zoom.

    The festival will showcase the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. It will present Czech film projects in development to over 20 international experts.

    Click HERE to see the projects selected for the Czech Film Springboard.

    GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by  Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakiaendorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    Banger (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Sedlák
    Produced by Shore Points
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund 

    Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wiński
    Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films
    Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alice Nellis
    Produced by DORIAN film
    Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

    Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)
    Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
    Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne
    Coproduced by Animoon, CinemArt SK, the Czech Television, DD Production, Barrandov, Studio Canal+, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, EC1 Łódż
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Václav
    Produced by Mimesis Film
    Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech TelevisionMagiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

    Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+Background filmsMagiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech TelevisionfreeSaM , Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Beata Parkanová
    Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionAzyl ProductionKijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcianutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech TelevisionRTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« BOX OFFICE: Most Expensive Film in Czech History Scores First Spot in Domestic Cinemas