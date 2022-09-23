FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň FF 2022 Starts Today

PLZEN: Ten films are competing in the Golden Kingfisher Feature Film and Animated Film Competition of the 35th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (23 – 28 September 2022). The lineup includes the Czech Oscar bid, Il Boemo by Petr Václav, which will open the festival.

Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and miniserial TV and internet productions, serial TV and internet productions, and student short films.

Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, German Cinema, Special Feature, Short Films and Zoom.

The festival will showcase the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. It will present Czech film projects in development to over 20 international experts.

GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Banger (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Sedlák

Produced by Shore Points

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wiński

Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films

Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Alice Nellis

Produced by DORIAN film

Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne

Coproduced by Animoon, CinemArt SK, the Czech Television, DD Production, Barrandov, Studio Canal+, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, EC1 Łódż

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Václav

Produced by Mimesis Film

Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions