FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň FF 2022 Starts Today

Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and miniserial TV and internet productions, serial TV and internet productions, and student short films.
Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, German Cinema, Special Feature, Short Films and Zoom.
The festival will showcase the 7th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (23 – 25 September 2022), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. It will present Czech film projects in development to over 20 international experts.
Click HERE to see the projects selected for the Czech Film Springboard.
GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Banger (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Sedlák
Produced by Shore Points
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wiński
Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films
Coproduced by Pink Productions , the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Alice Nellis
Produced by DORIAN film
Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre
Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne
Coproduced by Animoon, CinemArt SK, the Czech Television, DD Production, Barrandov, Studio Canal+, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, EC1 Łódż
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Václav
Produced by Mimesis Film
Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund
Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
Somewhere Over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions