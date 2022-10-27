World Premiere of Petr Vachler’s The Meaning and Mystery of Life on 23 November in Prague

The Meaning and Mystery of Life by Petr Vachler shooting

PRAGUE: Petr Vachler’s labour of love The Meaning and Mystery of Life, which took 10 years to be made, will have its premiere in Prague on 23 November 2023.

The film produced, written and directed by Vachler was initially set to be released on 21 December 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of its making.

The Meaning and Mystery of Life combines animation with live-action and documentary, as well as renowned spiritual figures, scientists and philosophers with actors and an animated bumblebee. Its original form grasps the most essential questions for all humans from several angles.

The list of personalities interviewed includes Deepak Chopra, Raymond Moody, Erich Anton Paul von Däniken, Masaru Emoto and Stanislav Grof.

The actors are: Jan Budar, Barbora Seidlova, Vladimir Javorsky, Andrea Ruzickova, Aneta Krejicikova, Petr Buchta, Hanus Bor, Theodor Vachler, Josef Polasek, among others.

Petr Vachler is producing through Vachler Art Company. Ctirad Hemelík and Karel Janeček are the coproducers.