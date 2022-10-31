World Premiere of Invisible Landscapes at Jihlava IDFF

The film explores landscapes through sounds, and together with musicians Václav Havelka and Pan Throrarensen, philosopher Lukáš Likavčan and field-recordists Sara Pinheiro and Magnús Bergson, Bystřičan is asking the questions: “What are sounds to which we don’t attach any importance trying to tell us? How can they predict the sequence of events that affects our lives?”

“In the context of the climate crisis, I have found it increasingly remarkable how chivalrous our societies are approaching changes in energy, agriculture and production. It is as if they were counting on some kind of salvation solution that would keep the world as it was. I believe that we lack effort to change because we leave these issues to experts and politicians. But this is the very basis of citizenship, the starting point: wanting something that may not be possible at the moment, but which collectively creates political pressure. I've been looking for a way to look at our technological, energy infrastructures or disrupted ecosystems in a new way that would lead us to new ideas. I thought it was important to explore their hidden layers, and so I came to the conclusion that sound would be a key element of our focus,” Bystřičan told FNE.

He also shared the most surprising moment from the sound recording: “I was struck by the contrast between the sound of oil extraction, which sounds like the brutal breathing of a giant prehistoric creature, and the calm soothing sound of CO2 being pumped underground into the repository. It inspires one to think about geological time.”

The producer of the film Tereza Swadoschová explained the need for such a sonic expedition.“Field recordists are essential in a process like that since they can handle special tools in fieldwork and detect sounds in places where other people would not be able to find them. These musicians have been interested in environmental questions for years, but they are also important because of their creativity. A philosopher is here to provoke with his ways of thinking the thinking of others. During the whole expedition it was important to have a dialogue about the sound and what the sound is encouraging“, Swadoschová told FNE.

Invisible Landscapes was produced by Czech company Era Productions s.r.o. in coproduction with the Czech Television, with the support of the EEA Fund and a budget of 120,000 EUR / 2,944,200 CZK. Iveta Černá is the executive producer.

The film was shot in the Czech Republic and Iceland in 15 days from 25 July 2021 to 14 August 2021.

Ivo Bystřičan (1980) studied documentary filmmaking at FAMU in Prague and sociology at FSS MU in Brno. His previous titles that premiered in Jihlava include My Latest 150,000 Cigarettes / Mých posledních 150.000 cigaret (2013) and his first long documentary Nothing Further / Dál nic (2014).

Production Information:

Producer:

Era Productions s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Era Productions s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Coproducer:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Ivo Bystřičan

Scriptwriter: Ivo Bystřičan

DoP: Matěj Piňos

Editor: Šimon Špidla

Field recordists: Sara Pinheiro, Magnus Bergsson

Sound: Jan Kalužný

Sound design: Václav Flegl

Cast: Václav Havelka, Lukáš Likavčan, Pan Thorarensen