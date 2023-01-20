Interview with the Vampire S2 to Be Shot in Prague

The Czech capital will stand in for Paris, but the shooting will also take place in real Paris as well as in New Orleans.
The series created by Rolin Jones is based on the novel by Anne Rice and it stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson and Bailey Bass.
PRAGUE: The eight-episode second season of the AMC series Interview with the Vampire will start shooting in Prague in April 2023.
