PRAGUE: Avatar: The Way of Water has reached 1 m admissions in the Czech Republic in only one month, the fastest of any film in the 30-year history of the country.

With almost 10 m EUR / approximately 219 m CZK gross, James Cameron’s film might also become the highest-grossing film ever at the Czech box office, according to Prague Reporter.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the third film to cash in more than 200 m CZK in the Czech Republic, after the first Avatar (211 m CZK) and the domestic comedy Women on the Run / Ženy v běhu directed by Martin Horský and produced by Infinity Prague in coproduction with CinemArt.