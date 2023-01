PRAGUE: The romantic comedy Spring in Prague, directed by Lester Dimaranan and starring Czech-Macedonian actress Sara Sandeva and Filipino actor Paolo Gumabao, will start shooting in the Czech capital on 7 February 2023.

The film written by Eric Ramos is a love story about a Czech young woman travelling to the Philippines and falling in love with the resort’s owner who, in return, will travel back to Prague to meet her.

The principal photography started in the Philippines on 7 January 2023. Borracho Films is producing.