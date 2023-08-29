Czech Location Managers Scoop Award at Annual LMGI 2023

PRAGUE: Czech location managers Petr Růčka, Marek Řídel and Jan Ondrovčák from Film Makers s.r.o received the award for Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film for Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front at the 10th Location Managers Guild International awards. The event was held in Santa Monica, USA, on 26 August 2023.

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues was shot in 2021 in the Czech Republic and Germany. In Prague, the production was serviced by Sirena Film and benefited from the Czech incentives. All Quiet on the Western Front is a coproduction between Germany, USA and Great Britain.

The film received four Oscars at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, held on 12 March 2023, for: Best International Feature Film, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

Click HERE to see all the winners of the 10th LMGI.