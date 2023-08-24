BOX OFFICE: ONEMANSHOW – The Movie Breaks Records in Czech Republic

PRAGUE: The Czech comedy ONEMANSHOW – The Movie by Kamil Bartošek and Ondřej Pavliš had 291,761 admissions and 2.24 m EUR / 54,160,085 CZK gross in its opening weekend in domestic cinemas. The previous record from a Czech film was held by the Christmas comedy God´s Angel 2 / Anděl Páně 2 by Jiří Strach, produced by Marlene Film Production , which had over 188,000 admissions in December 2016.

Released by Bontonfilm on 17 August 2023 in 280 cinemas, ONEMANSHOW – The Movie has surpassed Barbie, which had 23,376 admissions over the same weekend, according to the Czech Union of Film Distributors.

By comparison, the film with most admissions over the opening weekend is still Avengers: Endgame with over 344,000 admissions in April 2019.

ONEMANSHOW – The Movie is produced, penned and directed by internet producer and influencer Kamil Bartošek aka Kazma Kazmitch. Ondřej Pavliš aka Andy Fehu is the co-director and co-writer of the film.

Kamil Bartošek is one of the most famous Czech pranksters and he is well-known especially for the online series One Man Show, which he has been producing and starring in on Stream.cz since 2008.