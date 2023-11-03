CEE Animation Forum 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Pilsen

PILSEN: The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023 will present 28 European animated projects, including feature films, series/TV specials, short films and student works on 8 and 9 November in Pilsen, Czech Republic. The Forum also introduces the Market, a place designed to connect film professionals.

The total budget of all 28 pitching projects reaches 29 m EUR, showcasing the ambitious scale and potential impact of these productions.

The selection includes eight projects for children up to 10 years old, six projects for teenagers, eight projects for young adults, and seven projects aimed at adult audiences.

Hungarian animation is the most represented with a total number of five projects, followed by the Czech Republic (four), Estonia (three), Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain (two each), Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, France, Greece, Slovakia and Ukraine (with one project each).

The innovative Market offers professionals a platform to showcase their services, explore job opportunities and find ideal partners for their ambitious projects. The Market is also open to those without accreditation or unable to attend in person.

The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023 is supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, the Audiovisual Producers´ Association of the Czech Republic, the Pilsen Region and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest.

