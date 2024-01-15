Apply to dok.incubator 2024

PRAGUE: Editors, directors and producers are invited to apply to the 2024 edition of the dok.incubator workshop. The deadline is 25 January 2024.

dok.incubator consists of eight months of intensive editing, distribution and marketing strategy planning.

The workshop has three segments: the rough cut session on 22 – 27 April 2024, the fine cut session in June – July 2024, and the picture lock session and preview in October 2024.

Experienced as well as first time filmmakers from all over the world are provided individual guidance through the postproduction period by renowned tutors. The participants are helped to conclude strong dramaturgy of the final cut to reach a wide international audience by building a clever distribution strategy using new digital technologies and smart online marketing tools.

Click HERE for the application and HERE for more information.