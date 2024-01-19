19-01-2024

Brothers Lead Czech Lions 2023 Nominations

By
    Brothers by Tomáš Mašín Brothers by Tomáš Mašín credit: Zuzana Panská - Cinemart

    PRAGUE: Tomáš Mašín’s cold war drama Brothers leads the Czech Lions 2023 nominations with 15 nods, followed by Matěj Chlupáček’s 1930’s drama We Have Never Been Modern with 12 nominations.

    Robert Hloz’s sci-fi thriller Restore Point and Tomáš Pavlíček and Jan Vejnar’s comedy She Came at Night have received eight nominations each.

    In all, 26 titles have been nominated in 19 categories.

    The annual awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (ČFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 9 March 2024.

    The Czech Lion Awards have been presented since 1993. The films are evaluated based on the voting of film professionals, members of CFTA.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Feature Film:

    Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)
    Directed by Tomáš Mašín
    Produced by FilmBrigade
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, PubRes, Rohfilm Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region

    We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Matěj Chlupáček
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by DNA Production, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe– MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by Artcam Films, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory

    Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Slavík
    Produced by VIRIUSfilm
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region, the Bratislava City Foundation

    Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Mašín
    Produced by DonArt Film

    Best Director:

    Tomáš Mašín for Brothers / Bratři
    Tomáš Mašín for Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Matěj Chlupáček for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Screenplay:

    Marek Epstein for Brothers / Bratři
    Alice Nellis for Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Nataša Slavíková, Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Miro Šifra for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Long Documentary:

    BLIX NOT BOMBS (Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Greta Stocklassa

    My Paradise Is Worse Than Your Hell / Moje nebe je horší než tvoje peklo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kateřina Dudová

    The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Veronika Lišková

    The Great Nothing / Velkénic (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková

    All Ends Well / Všechno dobře dopadne (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miroslav Janek

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Tatiana Dyková Vilhelmová in Brothers / Bratři
    Jana Plodková in Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Simona Peková in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Regina Rázlová in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Eliška Křenková in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:

    Oskar Hes in Brothers / Bratři
    Jan Nedbal in Brothers / Bratři

    David Prachař in Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Klein
    Produced by MasterFilm, Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region, the Pilsen Region

    Karel Roden in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Kryštof Hádek in Volga / Volha

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

    Karolína Lea Nováková in Brothers / Bratři
    Milena Steinmasslová in Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Annette Nesvadbová in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Martha Issová in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Denisa Barešová in Her Body / Její tělo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Natálie Císařovská
    Produced by Cineart TV Prague
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, SilverArt
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

    Stefan Konarske in Brothers / Bratři
    Jiří Rendl in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Antonio Šoposki in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Tomáš Jeřábek in Volga / Volha

    Václav Neužil in Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)
    Directed by Robert Holz
    Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV
    Coproduced by DNA Production, Film Produkcja, Mali Budo, the Czech Television

    Best Cinematography:

    Filip Marek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Friede Clausz for Brothers / Bratři   
    Dušan Husár for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
    Anna Smoroňová for Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Martin Douba for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Editing:

    Jarosław Kamiński for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Petr Turyna for Brothers / Bratři      
    Michal Hýka, Filip De Pina for Suppressed / Němátajemství
    Jakub Vansa for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Pavel Hrdlička for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Sound:

    Lukáš Ujčík, Samuel Jurkovič, Jan Šulcek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    David Titěra, Viktor Ekrt for Brothers / Bratři
    Michaela Patríková for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
    Péter Benjámin Lukács for Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo
    Pavel Rejholec, Peter Hilčanský, Tomáš Zůbek for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Music:

    Jan Šléška for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Karel Havlíček for Brothers / Bratři
    Jonatan Pjoni Pastirčák for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
    Michal Pavlíček for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
    Goff for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

    Best Production Design:

    Ondřej Lipenský for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Milan Býček for Brothers / Bratři
    Stella Šonková for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
    Henrich Boráros for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
    Jan Vlasák for Volga / Volha

    Best Costume Design:

    Ivan Stekla, Eliška Krejzová for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Ján Kocman for Brothers / Bratři
    Jarmila Dunděrová for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
    Vladimíra Pachl Fomínová for Volga / Volha

    Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Chambermaid / Služka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
    Produced by Bright Sight Pictures, Cineart TV Prague
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

    Vladimír Wittgruber for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
    Adéla Anděla Bursová for Brothers / Bratři
    Andrea Štrbová for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
    Lenka Nosková, Martin Jankovič for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
    Martin Valeš, Jana Bílková, Martin Větrovec for Volga / Volha

    Best Television Film or Miniseries:

    Into the Darkness / Cesta do tmy (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jiří Svoboda
    Produced by the Czech Television

    The Professor / Docent (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jiří Strach
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Czech Republic)
    Created by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by VOYO

    Best Television Drama Series:

    #annaismissing (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Created Pavel Soukup Jr.
    Produced by VOYO

    Good Morning, Brno! / Dobré ráno, Brno! (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jan Prušinovský
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jan Pachl
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Animated Film:

    Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Philippe Kastner

    Electra (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

    Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)
    Directed by Filip Pošivač

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from Vojtěch Bohuslav

    More in this category:« Apply to dok.incubator 2024