Brothers Lead Czech Lions 2023 Nominations

PRAGUE: Tomáš Mašín’s cold war drama Brothers leads the Czech Lions 2023 nominations with 15 nods, followed by Matěj Chlupáček’s 1930’s drama We Have Never Been Modern with 12 nominations.

Robert Hloz’s sci-fi thriller Restore Point and Tomáš Pavlíček and Jan Vejnar’s comedy She Came at Night have received eight nominations each.

In all, 26 titles have been nominated in 19 categories.

The annual awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (ČFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 9 March 2024.

The Czech Lion Awards have been presented since 1993. The films are evaluated based on the voting of film professionals, members of CFTA.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Feature Film:

Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Tomáš Mašín

Produced by FilmBrigade

Coproduced by the Czech Television, PubRes, Rohfilm Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region

We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Matěj Chlupáček

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by DNA Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe– MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by Artcam Films, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory

Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Slavík

Produced by VIRIUSfilm

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region, the Bratislava City Foundation

Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Mašín

Produced by DonArt Film

Best Director:

Tomáš Mašín for Brothers / Bratři

Tomáš Mašín for Suppressed / Němátajemství

Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Matěj Chlupáček for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Screenplay:

Marek Epstein for Brothers / Bratři

Alice Nellis for Suppressed / Němátajemství

Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Nataša Slavíková, Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Miro Šifra for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Long Documentary:

BLIX NOT BOMBS (Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Greta Stocklassa

My Paradise Is Worse Than Your Hell / Moje nebe je horší než tvoje peklo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Kateřina Dudová

The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Veronika Lišková

The Great Nothing / Velkénic (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková

All Ends Well / Všechno dobře dopadne (Czech Republic)

Directed by Miroslav Janek

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Tatiana Dyková Vilhelmová in Brothers / Bratři

Jana Plodková in Suppressed / Němátajemství

Simona Peková in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Regina Rázlová in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Eliška Křenková in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Oskar Hes in Brothers / Bratři

Jan Nedbal in Brothers / Bratři

David Prachař in Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Klein

Produced by MasterFilm, Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region, the Pilsen Region

Karel Roden in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Kryštof Hádek in Volga / Volha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Karolína Lea Nováková in Brothers / Bratři

Milena Steinmasslová in Suppressed / Němátajemství

Annette Nesvadbová in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Martha Issová in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Denisa Barešová in Her Body / Její tělo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Natálie Císařovská

Produced by Cineart TV Prague

Coproduced by the Czech Television, SilverArt

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Stefan Konarske in Brothers / Bratři

Jiří Rendl in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Antonio Šoposki in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Tomáš Jeřábek in Volga / Volha

Václav Neužil in Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Directed by Robert Holz

Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV

Coproduced by DNA Production, Film Produkcja, Mali Budo, the Czech Television

Best Cinematography:

Filip Marek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Friede Clausz for Brothers / Bratři

Dušan Husár for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk

Anna Smoroňová for Suppressed / Němátajemství

Martin Douba for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Editing:

Jarosław Kamiński for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Petr Turyna for Brothers / Bratři

Michal Hýka, Filip De Pina for Suppressed / Němátajemství

Jakub Vansa for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Pavel Hrdlička for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Sound:

Lukáš Ujčík, Samuel Jurkovič, Jan Šulcek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

David Titěra, Viktor Ekrt for Brothers / Bratři

Michaela Patríková for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci

Péter Benjámin Lukács for Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo

Pavel Rejholec, Peter Hilčanský, Tomáš Zůbek for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Music:

Jan Šléška for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Karel Havlíček for Brothers / Bratři

Jonatan Pjoni Pastirčák for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk

Michal Pavlíček for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo

Goff for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Production Design:

Ondřej Lipenský for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Milan Býček for Brothers / Bratři

Stella Šonková for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk

Henrich Boráros for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Jan Vlasák for Volga / Volha

Best Costume Design:

Ivan Stekla, Eliška Krejzová for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Ján Kocman for Brothers / Bratři

Jarmila Dunděrová for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Vladimíra Pachl Fomínová for Volga / Volha

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Chambermaid / Služka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures, Cineart TV Prague

Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Vladimír Wittgruber for Restore Point / Bod obnovy

Adéla Anděla Bursová for Brothers / Bratři

Andrea Štrbová for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk

Lenka Nosková, Martin Jankovič for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Martin Valeš, Jana Bílková, Martin Větrovec for Volga / Volha

Best Television Film or Miniseries:

Into the Darkness / Cesta do tmy (Czech Republic)

Created by Jiří Svoboda

Produced by the Czech Television

The Professor / Docent (Czech Republic)

Created by Jiří Strach

Produced by the Czech Television

Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Czech Republic)

Created by Peter Bebjak

Produced by VOYO

Best Television Drama Series:

#annaismissing (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Created Pavel Soukup Jr.

Produced by VOYO

Good Morning, Brno! / Dobré ráno, Brno! (Czech Republic)

Created by Jan Prušinovský

Produced by the Czech Television

Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

Created by Jan Pachl

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Animated Film:

Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela (Czech Republic)

Directed by Philippe Kastner

Electra (Czech Republic)

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)

Directed by Filip Pošivač