Brothers Lead Czech Lions 2023 Nominations

Robert Hloz’s sci-fi thriller Restore Point and Tomáš Pavlíček and Jan Vejnar’s comedy She Came at Night have received eight nominations each.
In all, 26 titles have been nominated in 19 categories.
The annual awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (ČFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 9 March 2024.
The Czech Lion Awards have been presented since 1993. The films are evaluated based on the voting of film professionals, members of CFTA.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Feature Film:
Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)
Directed by Tomáš Mašín
Produced by FilmBrigade
Coproduced by the Czech Television, PubRes, Rohfilm Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region
We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Matěj Chlupáček
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by DNA Production, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe– MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by Artcam Films, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory
Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Slavík
Produced by VIRIUSfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region, the Bratislava City Foundation
Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Mašín
Produced by DonArt Film
Best Director:
Tomáš Mašín for Brothers / Bratři
Tomáš Mašín for Suppressed / Němátajemství
Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Matěj Chlupáček for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Screenplay:
Marek Epstein for Brothers / Bratři
Alice Nellis for Suppressed / Němátajemství
Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Nataša Slavíková, Petr Slavík for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Miro Šifra for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Long Documentary:
BLIX NOT BOMBS (Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Greta Stocklassa
My Paradise Is Worse Than Your Hell / Moje nebe je horší než tvoje peklo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Kateřina Dudová
The Visitors / Návštěvníci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Veronika Lišková
The Great Nothing / Velkénic (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková
All Ends Well / Všechno dobře dopadne (Czech Republic)
Directed by Miroslav Janek
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Tatiana Dyková Vilhelmová in Brothers / Bratři
Jana Plodková in Suppressed / Němátajemství
Simona Peková in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Regina Rázlová in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Eliška Křenková in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Oskar Hes in Brothers / Bratři
Jan Nedbal in Brothers / Bratři
David Prachař in Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Tomáš Klein
Produced by MasterFilm, Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region, the Pilsen Region
Karel Roden in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Kryštof Hádek in Volga / Volha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Karolína Lea Nováková in Brothers / Bratři
Milena Steinmasslová in Suppressed / Němátajemství
Annette Nesvadbová in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Martha Issová in We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Denisa Barešová in Her Body / Její tělo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Natálie Císařovská
Produced by Cineart TV Prague
Coproduced by the Czech Television, SilverArt
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Stefan Konarske in Brothers / Bratři
Jiří Rendl in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Antonio Šoposki in Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Tomáš Jeřábek in Volga / Volha
Václav Neužil in Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)
Directed by Robert Holz
Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV
Coproduced by DNA Production, Film Produkcja, Mali Budo, the Czech Television
Best Cinematography:
Filip Marek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Friede Clausz for Brothers / Bratři
Dušan Husár for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
Anna Smoroňová for Suppressed / Němátajemství
Martin Douba for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Editing:
Jarosław Kamiński for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Petr Turyna for Brothers / Bratři
Michal Hýka, Filip De Pina for Suppressed / Němátajemství
Jakub Vansa for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Pavel Hrdlička for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Sound:
Lukáš Ujčík, Samuel Jurkovič, Jan Šulcek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
David Titěra, Viktor Ekrt for Brothers / Bratři
Michaela Patríková for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci
Péter Benjámin Lukács for Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo
Pavel Rejholec, Peter Hilčanský, Tomáš Zůbek for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Music:
Jan Šléška for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Karel Havlíček for Brothers / Bratři
Jonatan Pjoni Pastirčák for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
Michal Pavlíček for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo
Goff for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Best Production Design:
Ondřej Lipenský for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Milan Býček for Brothers / Bratři
Stella Šonková for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
Henrich Boráros for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Jan Vlasák for Volga / Volha
Best Costume Design:
Ivan Stekla, Eliška Krejzová for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Ján Kocman for Brothers / Bratři
Jarmila Dunděrová for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Vladimíra Pachl Fomínová for Volga / Volha
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Chambermaid / Služka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Produced by Bright Sight Pictures, Cineart TV Prague
Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Vladimír Wittgruber for Restore Point / Bod obnovy
Adéla Anděla Bursová for Brothers / Bratři
Andrea Štrbová for Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk
Lenka Nosková, Martin Jankovič for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit
Martin Valeš, Jana Bílková, Martin Větrovec for Volga / Volha
Best Television Film or Miniseries:
Into the Darkness / Cesta do tmy (Czech Republic)
Created by Jiří Svoboda
Produced by the Czech Television
The Professor / Docent (Czech Republic)
Created by Jiří Strach
Produced by the Czech Television
Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Czech Republic)
Created by Peter Bebjak
Produced by VOYO
Best Television Drama Series:
#annaismissing (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Created Pavel Soukup Jr.
Produced by VOYO
Good Morning, Brno! / Dobré ráno, Brno! (Czech Republic)
Created by Jan Prušinovský
Produced by the Czech Television
Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)
Created by Jan Pachl
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Animated Film:
Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela (Czech Republic)
Directed by Philippe Kastner
Electra (Czech Republic)
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)
Directed by Filip Pošivač