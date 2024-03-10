10-03-2024

Brothers Wins Best Feature Film at 31st Czech Lion Awards

By
    Brothers Wins Best Feature Film at 31st Czech Lion Awards credit: CFTA

    PRAGUE: Tomáš Mašín’s Brothers / Bratři won Best Feature Film at the 31st edition of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) Awards, held in Prague’s Rudolfinum on 9 March 2024. This is the only award for the film, which lead the nominations with 15 nods.

    Jan Vejnar and Tomáš Pavlíček won Best Director for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci, a film that had eight nominations.

    Robert Holz’s sci-fi Restore Point / Bod obnovy, which also had eight nominations, won in four categories, including Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

    Jan Pachl’s TV series Volga / Volha scored in five categories, including Best Television Drama Series.

    The Czech Lion Awards have been presented since 1993. The films are evaluated based on the voting of film professionals, members of CFTA.

    WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)
    Directed by Tomáš Mašín
    Produced by FilmBrigade
    Brothers by Tomáš Mašín, credit: Zuzana Panská CinemartCoproduced by the Czech TelevisionPubResRohfilm Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region

    Best Director:
    Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by ArtcamFilmsPFXSoundsquare, the Czech TelevisionDrive Film Factory

    Best Screenplay:
    Alice Nellis for Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Mašín
    Produced by DonArt Film

    Best Long Documentary:
    All Ends Well / Všechno dobře dopadne (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miroslav Janek

    Best Cinematography:
    Filip Marek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)
    Directed by Robert Holz
    Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV
    Coproduced by DNA ProductionFilm Produkcja, Mali Budo, the Czech Television

    Best Editing:
    Jarosław Kamiński for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

    Best Sound:
    Lukáš Ujčík, Samuel Jurkovič, Jan Šulcek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

    Best Music:
    Michal Pavlíček for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Slavík
    Produced by VIRIUSfilm
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region, the Bratislava City Foundation

    Best Production Design:
    Ondřej Lipenský for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

    Best Costume Design:
    Vladimíra Pachl Fomínová for Volga / Volha TV series (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jan Pachl
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
    Martin Valeš, Jana Bílková, Martin Větrovec for Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

    Best Television Film or Miniseries:
    Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Czech Republic)
    Created by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by VOYO

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Simona Peková in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Kryštof Hádek in Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
    Milena Steinmasslová in Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
    Tomáš Jeřábek in Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

    Best Television Drama Series:
    Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jan Pachl
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Animated Film:
    Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)
    Directed by Filip Pošivač

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from Vojtěch Bohuslav

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2024 Announces Lineup