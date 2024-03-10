Brothers Wins Best Feature Film at 31st Czech Lion Awards

PRAGUE: Tomáš Mašín’s Brothers / Bratři won Best Feature Film at the 31st edition of the Czech Film and Television Academy ( CFTA ) Awards, held in Prague’s Rudolfinum on 9 March 2024. This is the only award for the film, which lead the nominations with 15 nods.

Jan Vejnar and Tomáš Pavlíček won Best Director for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci, a film that had eight nominations.

Robert Holz’s sci-fi Restore Point / Bod obnovy, which also had eight nominations, won in four categories, including Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Jan Pachl’s TV series Volga / Volha scored in five categories, including Best Television Drama Series.

The Czech Lion Awards have been presented since 1993. The films are evaluated based on the voting of film professionals, members of CFTA.

WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Tomáš Mašín

Produced by FilmBrigade

Coproduced by the Czech Television, PubRes, Rohfilm Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region

Best Director:

Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček for She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by ArtcamFilms, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory

Best Screenplay:

Alice Nellis for Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Mašín

Produced by DonArt Film

Best Long Documentary:

All Ends Well / Všechno dobře dopadne (Czech Republic)

Directed by Miroslav Janek

Best Cinematography:

Filip Marek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Directed by Robert Holz

Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV

Coproduced by DNA Production, Film Produkcja, Mali Budo, the Czech Television

Best Editing:

Jarosław Kamiński for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Best Sound:

Lukáš Ujčík, Samuel Jurkovič, Jan Šulcek for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Best Music:

Michal Pavlíček for Waltzing Matilda / Tancuj Matyldo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Slavík

Produced by VIRIUSfilm

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Plzeň Region, the Bratislava City Foundation

Best Production Design:

Ondřej Lipenský for Restore Point / Bod obnovy (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia)

Best Costume Design:

Vladimíra Pachl Fomínová for Volga / Volha TV series (Czech Republic)

Created by Jan Pachl

Produced by the Czech Television



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Martin Valeš, Jana Bílková, Martin Větrovec for Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

Best Television Film or Miniseries:

Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Czech Republic)

Created by Peter Bebjak

Produced by VOYO

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Simona Peková in She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Kryštof Hádek in Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Milena Steinmasslová in Suppressed / Němátajemství (Czech Republic)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Tomáš Jeřábek in Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

Best Television Drama Series:

Volga / Volha (Czech Republic)

Created by Jan Pachl

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Animated Film:

Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)

Directed by Filip Pošivač