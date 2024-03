PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 2,373,600 EUR / 60 m CZK for the production of eight feature films.

The live action feature film Game Girl directed by Marina Andree Škop and produced by 8Heads Productions received the biggest support, amounting to 513,643 EUR.

The feature film Comenius / Panna Sofia directed by Václav Kadrnka and produced by Sirius Films was supported with the second highest amount of 474,135 EUR.

New feature films by Jan Hřebejk and Beata Parkanová also received support.

The production grants were announced on 11 March 2024.

