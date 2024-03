PRAGUE: Daria Kashcheeva, who was born in Tajikistan but studied at FAMU and remained in Prague, is among the six young filmmakers selected for La Résidence of the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Together with Molly Manning Walker (UK), Aditya Ahmad (Indonesia), Danech San (Cambodia), Ernst De Geer (Sweden) and Anastasiia Solonevych (Ukraine), Daria Kashcheeva will work on her script in the heart of Paris from 15 March to 31 July 2024.

Since 2022, La Résidence has selected the participants both by call for applications and by invitation.