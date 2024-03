PRAGUE: The 12 th edition of the leading pitching, financing and coproduction event for animated projects, CEE Animation Forum , will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic 12 – 13 November 2024.

Animators, directors and industry professionals are invited to submit their works in four categories: features, series/TV specials, shorts and student films.

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2024.

Click HERE for call details, HERE for guidelines and HERE for the submission form.