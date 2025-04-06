dok.incubator 2025 Announces Selected Projects

PRAGUE: From the political and environmental changes of today’s world to the shifts happening deep inside us, the eight films chosen to be developed at dok.incubator 2025 all touch the question of adapting to a new reality.

“This year’s selection was among the strongest in our history, with an outstanding lineup of films from five continents. The sheer quality of submissions made the selection process incredibly difficult, and I regret that we couldn’t accommodate every deserving film in our workshop”, says Andrea Prenghyová, the CEO of dok.incubator.

The well-established rough-cut training will bring teams of eight film projects to work together with international editors, producers, and sales representatives. For the upcoming eight months, their goal is to sharpen each film’s cut, shape its dramaturgy, and create a marketing strategy, preparing the films for a festival premiere in late 2025 or 2026.

dok.incubator 2025 Selected Projects:

Alias La Mona (USA, Czech Republic)

Directed by Nadja Drost, Bruno Federico

Edited by Marianna Rudas

Produced by Michal Sikora, Juliána Horváth

Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)

Directed by Ieva Ozolina

Edited by, editor: Jurgis Locmelis

Produced by Madara Melberga

Crocodile (Nigeria, New Zealand)

Directed by Pietra Brettkelly, The Critics

Edited by Chia Chi Hsu

Produced by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly

La pietà (Spain, Iceland, Lithuania)

Directed by Rafa Molés

Edited by Pepe Andreu

Produced by Natalia Maestro Ruiz, Alba Santos Cloux

Coproduced by Arūnas Matelis

River Dreams (Kazakhstan, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Kristina Mikhailova

Edited by Arya Rothe

Produced by Dana Sabitova

Smoking Shores (UK)

Directed by David Roland Warwick

Edited by Richard Gorman

Produced by Dewi Gregory

Stardust (Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Elisabeth Rasmussen

Edited by Ash Jenkins

Produced by Ulrik Gutkin, James Hever

What Would Mom Say? (Hungary)

Directed by Olivér Márk Tóth

Edited by Zsófia Érdi, Tamás Hegyvári, Tamás Szabó

Produced by László Józsa

