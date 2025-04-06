dok.incubator 2025 Announces Selected Projects

“This year’s selection was among the strongest in our history, with an outstanding lineup of films from five continents. The sheer quality of submissions made the selection process incredibly difficult, and I regret that we couldn’t accommodate every deserving film in our workshop”, says Andrea Prenghyová, the CEO of dok.incubator.
The well-established rough-cut training will bring teams of eight film projects to work together with international editors, producers, and sales representatives. For the upcoming eight months, their goal is to sharpen each film’s cut, shape its dramaturgy, and create a marketing strategy, preparing the films for a festival premiere in late 2025 or 2026.
dok.incubator 2025 Selected Projects:
Alias La Mona (USA, Czech Republic)
Directed by Nadja Drost, Bruno Federico
Edited by Marianna Rudas
Produced by Michal Sikora, Juliána Horváth
Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
Directed by Ieva Ozolina
Edited by, editor: Jurgis Locmelis
Produced by Madara Melberga
Crocodile (Nigeria, New Zealand)
Directed by Pietra Brettkelly, The Critics
Edited by Chia Chi Hsu
Produced by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly
La pietà (Spain, Iceland, Lithuania)
Directed by Rafa Molés
Edited by Pepe Andreu
Produced by Natalia Maestro Ruiz, Alba Santos Cloux
Coproduced by Arūnas Matelis
River Dreams (Kazakhstan, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Kristina Mikhailova
Edited by Arya Rothe
Produced by Dana Sabitova
Smoking Shores (UK)
Directed by David Roland Warwick
Edited by Richard Gorman
Produced by Dewi Gregory
Stardust (Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Elisabeth Rasmussen
Edited by Ash Jenkins
Produced by Ulrik Gutkin, James Hever
What Would Mom Say? (Hungary)
Directed by Olivér Márk Tóth
Edited by Zsófia Érdi, Tamás Hegyvári, Tamás Szabó
Produced by László Józsa
