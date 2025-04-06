06-04-2025

dok.incubator 2025 Announces Selected Projects

By
    River Dreams by Kristina Mikhailova River Dreams by Kristina Mikhailova source: dok.incubator

    PRAGUE: From the political and environmental changes of today’s world to the shifts happening deep inside us, the eight films chosen to be developed at dok.incubator 2025 all touch the question of adapting to a new reality.

    “This year’s selection was among the strongest in our history, with an outstanding lineup of films from five continents. The sheer quality of submissions made the selection process incredibly difficult, and I regret that we couldn’t accommodate every deserving film in our workshop”, says Andrea Prenghyová, the CEO of dok.incubator.

    The well-established rough-cut training will bring teams of eight film projects to work together with international editors, producers, and sales representatives. For the upcoming eight months, their goal is to sharpen each film’s cut, shape its dramaturgy, and create a marketing strategy, preparing the films for a festival premiere in late 2025 or 2026.

    dok.incubator 2025 Selected Projects:

    Alias La Mona (USA, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Nadja Drost, Bruno Federico
    Edited by Marianna Rudas
    Produced by Michal Sikora, Juliána Horváth

    Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
    Directed by Ieva Ozolina
    Edited by, editor: Jurgis Locmelis
    Produced by Madara Melberga

    Crocodile (Nigeria, New Zealand)
    Directed by Pietra Brettkelly, The Critics
    Edited by Chia Chi Hsu
    Produced by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly

    La pietà (Spain, Iceland, Lithuania)
    Directed by Rafa Molés
    Edited by Pepe Andreu
    Produced by Natalia Maestro Ruiz, Alba Santos Cloux
    Coproduced by Arūnas Matelis

    River Dreams (Kazakhstan, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Kristina Mikhailova
    Edited by Arya Rothe
    Produced by Dana Sabitova

    Smoking Shores (UK)
    Directed by David Roland Warwick
    Edited by Richard Gorman
    Produced by Dewi Gregory

    Stardust (Norway, Denmark)
    Directed by Elisabeth Rasmussen
    Edited by Ash Jenkins
    Produced by Ulrik Gutkin, James Hever

    What Would Mom Say? (Hungary)
    Directed by Olivér Márk Tóth
    Edited by Zsófia Érdi, Tamás Hegyvári, Tamás Szabó
    Produced by László Józsa

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Songs of Slow Burning Earth Wins One World Film Festival 2025