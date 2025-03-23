Songs of Slow Burning Earth Wins One World Film Festival 2025

PRAGUE: The 27th One World International Human Rights Film Festival has announced the winners for its main part held in Prague 12 – 20 March 2025. Songs of Slow Burning Earth by Olha Zhurba, a coproduction between Ukraine, Sweden and Denmark, won the International Competition Jury Award for Best Film.

Immediately after the ceremony held on 20 March at Cinema Lucerna in Prague, the Police of the Czech Republic passed on information to the One World team that a bomb had been reported on the premises of the Lucerna Palace. The entire complex was subsequently temporarily evacuated, but the suspicion was not confirmed.

The festival screened 84 documentaries, 11 narrative films, nine immersive films, and six short films for families. Over 100 special guests from around the world took part in 129 debates in various formats. More than 22,000 viewers attended the Prague leg of the festival. A record-breaking 17,000 pupils and students participated in One World in Schools.

The festival will continue in regional locations until 27 April 2025, while in Prague it will continue with the follow-up programme, Prague Echoes.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition Jury:

International Competition Jury Award for Best Film:

Songs of Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Best Director Award:

Elizabeth Lo for Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)

Václav Havel Jury:

Václav Havel Jury Award for Best Film:

The Brink of Dreams / Rafaat einy ll sama (Denmark, Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir

Czech Competition Jury:

Czech Competition Jury Award for Best Film:

The Other One / Ta druhá (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie-Magdalena Kochová

Immersive Films Competition Jury:

Immersive Films Competition Jury Award:

RAPTURE II – Portal (France, Germany, Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Berger

Regional Jury:

Regional Jury Award:

Democracy Noir (Denmark, Germany, USA)

Directed by Connie Field

Student Jury:

Student Jury Award:

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Czech Republic, Denmark)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Children’s Jury:

Children’s Jury Award:

With Grace (Kenya, Norway)

Directed by Julia Dahr and Mwende

Audience Award for Best Film:

Writing Hawa (France, the Netherlands, Qatar, Afghanistan)

Directed by Najiba Noori

Abakus Foundation Audience Award for Exceptional Debate:

Post-screening debate following the film Zurawski v Texas (USA)

Directed by Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault