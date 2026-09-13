CEE Animation Workshop 2027 Opens Call for Entries

PRAGUE: CEE Animation Workshop 2027 has opened its call for entries. The 9th edition of the year-long training programme will consist of four modules and will help develop 12 animated projects, while enhancing the skills of producers and creative teams in the field of animation.

The Workshop will take place from February to October 2027, and it will consist of four one-week modules, two of which will be organised online and two on-site in Riga, Latvia, and Slovenia. On-site modules will include Open Industry Day, which offers opportunities for participants to network with representatives of the local animation industry. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the CEE Animation Forum 2027 in Czechia.

During the year-long training programme, participants will have the opportunity to advance their production skills and further develop their scripts, practice the art of pitching and gain access to inspiring lectures by recognised professionals and detailed case studies of successful projects. They will finish the year with a final presentation and a pitch to a carefully selected group of industry players.

The CEE Animation Workshop is tailor-made to suit the needs of producers and their creative teams who have animation projects of any format (short films, TV series, specials, feature films, hybrid films, XR) in development. A limited number of career-oriented participants without a project can attend the workshop and develop a long-term strategy for their careers in animation.

The programme is led by renowned producers and script consultants for animated films. As group leaders, they will closely accompany and supervise the participants throughout the duration of the programme. Producers Réka Temple (Cinemon Entertainment, Hungary) and Annemie Degryse (Lumière Group / Les Productions de Milou, France/Belgium), alongside script consultants Phil Parker (UK) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary), will be reprising their roles as group leaders.

The deadline for submissions is 15 October 2026.

CEE Animation Workshop is organised by the Slovene Animated Film Association (DSAF), CEE Animation, the Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers (APAF), and the Latvian Animation Association (LAA).

Application Regulations

Submission form

Click HERE for a press release.