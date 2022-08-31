Global Screen Picks-up Melchior the Apothecary Trilogy

Melchior (Märten Metsaviir, right) and his aide and secret fiancée Keterlyn (Maarja Johanna Mägi)

TALLINN: The Estonian/German/Latvian/Lithuanian trilogy Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen has been acquired by Global Screen. The final instalment of the series, Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter will be released in Estonia on 14 October 2022.

The trilogy will be released abroad as a six-part miniseries, screenwriter Olle Mirme told Estonia’s Vikerraadio.

The first part of the trilogy, Melchior the Apothecary has had over 125,500 admissions since its release in April 2022, one of the all time best results in the history of Estonian cinema since regaining its independence in August 1991.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost, the second film of the series, had 20,181 admissions over the opening weekend last month (distributor Hea Film).

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost was produced by Estonia’s Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film, in coproduction with Germany’s Maze Pictures, Latvia’s Film Angels Productions and Lithuania’s InScript.

The film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV.

Global Screen is the worldwide distribution arm of TELEPOOL, a leading film and TV distribution and production group with headquarters in Munich.