PRODUCTION: Meel Paliale in Production with Estonian Feature Film Long Papers

TALLINN: The filming for Estonian feature Long Papers will wrap on 31 December 2023. This is the sophomore feature of the new generation filmmakers Meel Paliale (director and scriptwriter) and Urmet Piiling (scriptwriter), who made a colourful lo-fi splash with their debut feature Tree of Eternal Love / Kiik, kirves ja igavese armastuse puu, produced by Tallifornia, in 2021.

Long Papers / Pikad paberid is a coming-of-age comedy about a cashier Sebastian, who works in a small village store on the outskirts of Tallinn. When he befriends a wild vagabond Silo, together they will start to sell weed and dream about buying a one-way plane ticket to Brazil.

The dialogue and characters are based on several real-life situations and people. The authors observe their young protagonists at a time in their life when they need to start making decisions about their future, and try to establish how much these decisions are voluntary or involuntary by nature.

“This is a film about young people who don't know what to do with their lives,” said the director Meel Paliale in a statement. “If our previous film took place in a parallel universe, now we want to tell a story that captures the lives and thoughts of young people today as realistically as possible,” added the co-writer Urmet Piiling.

Mihkel Kuusk, Edgar Vunsh and Maria Helena Seppik play the main characters.

The film is produced by Urmet Piiling, Tõnu Hiielaid and Rain Rannu for Tallifornia Productions with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Tallifornia Film Fund.

The budget is 500,000 EUR.

The principal photography (25 shooting days) took place in Estonia from July to November 2023, with an additional shooting day scheduled for the very end of 2023.

Long Papers is scheduled to be released theatrically at the end of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tallifornia Productions (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Meel Paliale

Scriptwriters: Meel Paliale, Urmet Piiling

DoP: Markus Mikk

Production designer: Jasmin Kulagina

Cast: Mihkel Kuusk, Edgar Vunsh, Maria Helena Seppik