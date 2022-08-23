BOX OFFICE: Melchior the Apothecary: Ghost Surpasses 20,000 Admissions in Estonia in Opening Weekend

Melchior (Märten Metsaviir, right) and his aide and secret fiancée Keterlyn (Maarja Johanna Mägi)

TALLINN: Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost, the second film in a series of adaptations of Indrek Hargla’s medieval whodunits, had 20,181 admissions over the opening weekend. Besides leading the weekly box office, Elmo Nüganen’s film is the third to break the 20,000 opening weekend mark in 2022 after Minions: The Rise of Gru (68,636 admissions) and the first installment of the series, Melchior the Apothecary (29,642 admissions).

In Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost, we see the return of Melchior Wakenstede, an apothecary with considerable detective skills, who has to solve the case of a strange apparition that seems to be killing people.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost is an international coproduction, produced by Estonia’s Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film, in coproduction with Germany’s Maze Pictures, Latvia’s Film Angels Productions and Lithuania’s InScript.

The film was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost stars Märten Metsaviir, Maarja Johanna Mägi, Alo Kõrve and Raivo Trass, among others. It was released in Estonia by Hea Film.

Melchior the Apothecary by Elmo Nüganen has had 125,000 admissions so far.

The final instalment of the series, Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter directed again by Elmo Nüganen, will to be released on 14 October 2022.