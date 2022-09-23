23-09-2022

FNE at Estonian Film and Television Awards 2022: Prize Winners

By
    Awards for Deserted - best cinematographer prize for Sten-Johan Lill (left), best film award for director Kadri Kõusaar (right) Awards for Deserted - best cinematographer prize for Sten-Johan Lill (left), best film award for director Kadri Kõusaar (right) Photo: Erlend Štaub

    TALLINN: The hostage drama Deserted by Kadri Kõusaar received the top prize for best film at the 6th annual Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA). The best documentary award went to The Diary of Vaino Vahing by Rainer Sarnet, who also won the best director award.

    The EFTA are planned to return in the spring of 2023, so there will be a half-year gap between this edition and the next.

    The 6th annual Estonian Film and Television Awards were given out in Tallinn on 16 September 2022.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Film Awards:

    Best Film:
    Deserted/ Kõrb(Estonia, Sweden, Finland)
    Directed by Kadri Kõusaar
    Produced by Meteoriit Film
    Coproduced by MostAlice Film, Greenlit Productions
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Swedish Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Estonian Ministry of Culture

    Best Documentary:
    The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingupäevaraamat (Estonia)
    Directed by Rainer Sarnet
    Produced by Klaasmeri
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, theTartu Film Fund

    Best Animation:
    Til We Meet Again / Taaskohtumine (Estonia)
    Directed by ÜloPikkov
    Produced by Nukufilm
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

    Best Short Film:
    Mia and Liki / Mia ja Liki (Estonia)
    Directed by Katrin Tegova

    Best Actress:
    Alice Siil for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
    Directed by PriitPääsuke
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Baltic Film and Media School

    Best Actor:
    Peeter Oja for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
    Directed by PriitPääsuke

    Best Director:
    Rainer Sarnet for The Diary of Vaino Vahing (Estonia)

    Best Screenwriter:
    Ewert Kivi & Mart Raun for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
    Directed by PriitPääsuke

    Best Cinematographer:
    Sten-Johan Lill for Deserted / Kõrb (Estonia, Sweden, Finland)
    Directed by Kadri Kõusaar

    Best Editor:
    Ivar Murd for u.Q. (Estonia)
    Directed by Ivar Murd
    Produced by Film Tower
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast

    Best Sound Designer:
    Markku Tiidumaa for u.Q. (Estonia)
    Directed by Ivar Murd

    Best Composer:
    Mati Uprus for The Gardener of Tension Fields / Pingeväljadeaednik (Estonia)
    Directed by Joosep Matjus, Katri Rammastu
    Produced by Wildkino
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast

    Best Art Director:
    Anu Laura Tuttelberg for Til We Meet Again (Estonia)
    Directed by Ülo Pikkov

    Best Costume Designer:
    Anu Lensment for Sandra Gets a Job / Sandra saabtööd (Estonia)
    Directed by Kaupo Kruusiauk
    Produced by KopliKinokompanii
    Coproduced by TugevTuul Film, Flo Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture

    Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:
    Estonian team of Compartment No. 6 / Hyttinro 6 (Finland, Estonia, Russia, Germany)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu
    Coproduced by Amrion, CTB Film Company, Achtung Panda!
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, YLE, Nordic Film & TV Fund, Eurimages, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, Arte, Creative Europe MEDIA

    TV Awards:

    Best TV Series:
    Messed Up / Sassis
    Produced by Kuukulgur Film

    Best Documentary Show:
    Forest Brothers / Metsavennad
    Produced by Tootmisguru

    Best TV Magazine:
    Eyewitness / Pealtnägija
    Produced by ERR

    Best Entertainment Show:
    Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!
    Produced by Evening

    Best TV Special:
    Three DOK: Top 10 Corona Lies / Kolme DOK: Koroonavalede Top 10
    Produced by TV3

    Best Journalistic Story:
    Reuniting the Father and the Daughter
    Created by Marek Lindmaa

    Best Interviewer:
    Mirko Ojakivi for First Studio / Esimene stuudio

    Best Reporter:
    Heleri All for Showreel / Ringvaade, Country Morning / Maahommik

    Best Entertainment Show Host:
    Piret Laos, Jüri Butšakov, Robert Rool for Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!, Tonight / Õhtu , Rich Estonia / Rikas Eesti

    Best Actress in a Series:
    Ragne Pekarev for Messed Up / Sassis

    Best Actor in a Series:
    Egon Nuter for ESSR / ENSV

    Newcomer of the Year:
    Your New Relative / Sinu uus sugulane
    Produced by ERR

    Content Maker of the Year:
    Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Here We Are / Siin me oleme, The Story of a House / Ühe maja lugu

    Form Maker of the Year:
    Marek Miil for Estonian Music Awards / Eesti muusik aauhinnad, Songs for a Soldier / Laulud sõdurile

    Contribution to Estonian Television:
    Toomas  Kirss
    Raivo Suviste

    Published in Estonia

