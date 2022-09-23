FNE at Estonian Film and Television Awards 2022: Prize Winners

The EFTA are planned to return in the spring of 2023, so there will be a half-year gap between this edition and the next.
The 6th annual Estonian Film and Television Awards were given out in Tallinn on 16 September 2022.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Film Awards:
Best Film:
Deserted/ Kõrb(Estonia, Sweden, Finland)
Directed by Kadri Kõusaar
Produced by Meteoriit Film
Coproduced by MostAlice Film, Greenlit Productions
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Swedish Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Estonian Ministry of Culture
Best Documentary:
The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingupäevaraamat (Estonia)
Directed by Rainer Sarnet
Produced by Klaasmeri
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, theTartu Film Fund
Best Animation:
Til We Meet Again / Taaskohtumine (Estonia)
Directed by ÜloPikkov
Produced by Nukufilm
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Best Short Film:
Mia and Liki / Mia ja Liki (Estonia)
Directed by Katrin Tegova
Best Actress:
Alice Siil for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
Directed by PriitPääsuke
Produced by Alexandra Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Baltic Film and Media School
Best Actor:
Peeter Oja for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
Directed by PriitPääsuke
Best Director:
Rainer Sarnet for The Diary of Vaino Vahing (Estonia)
Best Screenwriter:
Ewert Kivi & Mart Raun for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)
Directed by PriitPääsuke
Best Cinematographer:
Sten-Johan Lill for Deserted / Kõrb (Estonia, Sweden, Finland)
Directed by Kadri Kõusaar
Best Editor:
Ivar Murd for u.Q. (Estonia)
Directed by Ivar Murd
Produced by Film Tower
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast
Best Sound Designer:
Markku Tiidumaa for u.Q. (Estonia)
Directed by Ivar Murd
Best Composer:
Mati Uprus for The Gardener of Tension Fields / Pingeväljadeaednik (Estonia)
Directed by Joosep Matjus, Katri Rammastu
Produced by Wildkino
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast
Best Art Director:
Anu Laura Tuttelberg for Til We Meet Again (Estonia)
Directed by Ülo Pikkov
Best Costume Designer:
Anu Lensment for Sandra Gets a Job / Sandra saabtööd (Estonia)
Directed by Kaupo Kruusiauk
Produced by KopliKinokompanii
Coproduced by TugevTuul Film, Flo Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture
Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:
Estonian team of Compartment No. 6 / Hyttinro 6 (Finland, Estonia, Russia, Germany)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu
Coproduced by Amrion, CTB Film Company, Achtung Panda!
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, YLE, Nordic Film & TV Fund, Eurimages, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, Arte, Creative Europe MEDIA
TV Awards:
Best TV Series:
Messed Up / Sassis
Produced by Kuukulgur Film
Best Documentary Show:
Forest Brothers / Metsavennad
Produced by Tootmisguru
Best TV Magazine:
Eyewitness / Pealtnägija
Produced by ERR
Best Entertainment Show:
Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!
Produced by Evening
Best TV Special:
Three DOK: Top 10 Corona Lies / Kolme DOK: Koroonavalede Top 10
Produced by TV3
Best Journalistic Story:
Reuniting the Father and the Daughter
Created by Marek Lindmaa
Best Interviewer:
Mirko Ojakivi for First Studio / Esimene stuudio
Best Reporter:
Heleri All for Showreel / Ringvaade, Country Morning / Maahommik
Best Entertainment Show Host:
Piret Laos, Jüri Butšakov, Robert Rool for Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!, Tonight / Õhtu , Rich Estonia / Rikas Eesti
Best Actress in a Series:
Ragne Pekarev for Messed Up / Sassis
Best Actor in a Series:
Egon Nuter for ESSR / ENSV
Newcomer of the Year:
Your New Relative / Sinu uus sugulane
Produced by ERR
Content Maker of the Year:
Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Here We Are / Siin me oleme, The Story of a House / Ühe maja lugu
Form Maker of the Year:
Marek Miil for Estonian Music Awards / Eesti muusik aauhinnad, Songs for a Soldier / Laulud sõdurile
Contribution to Estonian Television:
Toomas Kirss
Raivo Suviste