FNE at Estonian Film and Television Awards 2022: Prize Winners

Awards for Deserted - best cinematographer prize for Sten-Johan Lill (left), best film award for director Kadri Kõusaar (right)

TALLINN: The hostage drama Deserted by Kadri Kõusaar received the top prize for best film at the 6th annual Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA). The best documentary award went to The Diary of Vaino Vahing by Rainer Sarnet, who also won the best director award.

The EFTA are planned to return in the spring of 2023, so there will be a half-year gap between this edition and the next.

The 6th annual Estonian Film and Television Awards were given out in Tallinn on 16 September 2022.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Film Awards:

Best Film:

Deserted/ Kõrb(Estonia, Sweden, Finland)

Directed by Kadri Kõusaar

Produced by Meteoriit Film

Coproduced by MostAlice Film, Greenlit Productions

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Swedish Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Estonian Ministry of Culture

Best Documentary:

The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingupäevaraamat (Estonia)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Klaasmeri

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, theTartu Film Fund

Best Animation:

Til We Meet Again / Taaskohtumine (Estonia)

Directed by ÜloPikkov

Produced by Nukufilm

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Best Short Film:

Mia and Liki / Mia ja Liki (Estonia)

Directed by Katrin Tegova

Best Actress:

Alice Siil for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)

Directed by PriitPääsuke

Produced by Alexandra Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Baltic Film and Media School

Best Actor:

Peeter Oja for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)

Directed by PriitPääsuke

Best Director:

Rainer Sarnet for The Diary of Vaino Vahing (Estonia)

Best Screenwriter:

Ewert Kivi & Mart Raun for Children of the Night / Öölapsed (Estonia)

Directed by PriitPääsuke

Best Cinematographer:

Sten-Johan Lill for Deserted / Kõrb (Estonia, Sweden, Finland)

Directed by Kadri Kõusaar

Best Editor:

Ivar Murd for u.Q. (Estonia)

Directed by Ivar Murd

Produced by Film Tower

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast

Best Sound Designer:

Markku Tiidumaa for u.Q. (Estonia)

Directed by Ivar Murd

Best Composer:

Mati Uprus for The Gardener of Tension Fields / Pingeväljadeaednik (Estonia)

Directed by Joosep Matjus, Katri Rammastu

Produced by Wildkino

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian National Broadcast

Best Art Director:

Anu Laura Tuttelberg for Til We Meet Again (Estonia)

Directed by Ülo Pikkov

Best Costume Designer:

Anu Lensment for Sandra Gets a Job / Sandra saabtööd (Estonia)

Directed by Kaupo Kruusiauk

Produced by KopliKinokompanii

Coproduced by TugevTuul Film, Flo Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture

Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:

Estonian team of Compartment No. 6 / Hyttinro 6 (Finland, Estonia, Russia, Germany)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu

Coproduced by Amrion, CTB Film Company, Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, YLE, Nordic Film & TV Fund, Eurimages, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, Arte, Creative Europe MEDIA

TV Awards:

Best TV Series:

Messed Up / Sassis

Produced by Kuukulgur Film

Best Documentary Show:

Forest Brothers / Metsavennad

Produced by Tootmisguru

Best TV Magazine:

Eyewitness / Pealtnägija

Produced by ERR

Best Entertainment Show:

Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!

Produced by Evening

Best TV Special:

Three DOK: Top 10 Corona Lies / Kolme DOK: Koroonavalede Top 10

Produced by TV3

Best Journalistic Story:

Reuniting the Father and the Daughter

Created by Marek Lindmaa

Best Interviewer:

Mirko Ojakivi for First Studio / Esimene stuudio

Best Reporter:

Heleri All for Showreel / Ringvaade, Country Morning / Maahommik

Best Entertainment Show Host:

Piret Laos, Jüri Butšakov, Robert Rool for Friday NIGHT! / Reede ÕHTU!, Tonight / Õhtu , Rich Estonia / Rikas Eesti

Best Actress in a Series:

Ragne Pekarev for Messed Up / Sassis

Best Actor in a Series:

Egon Nuter for ESSR / ENSV

Newcomer of the Year:

Your New Relative / Sinu uus sugulane

Produced by ERR

Content Maker of the Year:

Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Here We Are / Siin me oleme, The Story of a House / Ühe maja lugu

Form Maker of the Year:

Marek Miil for Estonian Music Awards / Eesti muusik aauhinnad, Songs for a Soldier / Laulud sõdurile

Contribution to Estonian Television:

Toomas Kirss

Raivo Suviste