21-10-2022

FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2022 Announces Full Feature Film Competition Lineup

By

    TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) announced another 16 titles from the main competition on 20 October 2022 and now the lineup is full. Most of the titles will have their world premiere at the festival.

    Among the additional films announced yesterday are the Slovak/Czech/Polish coproduction Plastic Symphony by Juraj Lehotský and the Estonian minority coproduction Hit Big by Finnish director J.-P. Valkeapää.

    The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.

    Official Selection 2022 - Films In Competition:

    Hit Big (Finland, Estonia, Spain)
    Directed by J.-P. Valkeapää
    Produced by Komeetta
    Coproduced by Stellar Film

    And Yet We Were All Blind (France)
    Directed by Béatrice Pollet

    Jailbird (Italy, Ukraine)
    Directed by Andrea Magnani

    Piece of My Heart (the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Dana Nechushtan

    The Fox (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Adrian Goiginger

    Lucky Girl (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

    Night (Norway)
    Directed by Mona Hoel

    Bungalow (Canada)
    Directed by Lawrence Cote Collins

    Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    Sanaa (India)
    Directed by Sudhanshu Saria

    Ann (Ireland)
    Directed by Ciaran Creagh

    Sashenka (Ukraine)
    Directed by Alexander Zhovna

    Ducks an Urban Legend (Israel)
    Directed by Shachar Rozen

    Plastic Symphony (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Juraj Lehotský
    Produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o
    Coproduced by Black Balance, Harine Films, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)
    Directed by Christopher Roth

    Stiekyt (South Africa)
    Directed by Etienne Fourie

    Previously Announced:

    Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
    Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
    Produced by Ursus Parvus
    Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

    A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
    Directed by Gentian Koçi

    The Wastetown (Iran)
    Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

    River of Desire (Brazil)
    Directed by Sergio Machado

    Ginji the Speculator (Japan)
    Directed by Ryuichi Mino

    578 Magnum (Vietnam)
    Directed by Lương Đình Dũng

    The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)
    Directed by Matias Bize

    Click HERE for the main competition press release and HERE for the preliminary programme of the 21st edition of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event (20 – 25 November 2022)

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Announces Selected Projects Edith Sepp Re-elected as Head of Estonian Film Institute »