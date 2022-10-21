FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2022 Announces Full Feature Film Competition Lineup

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) announced another 16 titles from the main competition on 20 October 2022 and now the lineup is full. Most of the titles will have their world premiere at the festival.

Among the additional films announced yesterday are the Slovak/Czech/Polish coproduction Plastic Symphony by Juraj Lehotský and the Estonian minority coproduction Hit Big by Finnish director J.-P. Valkeapää.

The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.

Official Selection 2022 - Films In Competition:

Hit Big (Finland, Estonia, Spain)

Directed by J.-P. Valkeapää

Produced by Komeetta

Coproduced by Stellar Film

And Yet We Were All Blind (France)

Directed by Béatrice Pollet

Jailbird (Italy, Ukraine)

Directed by Andrea Magnani

Piece of My Heart (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Dana Nechushtan

The Fox (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Adrian Goiginger

Lucky Girl (Ukraine)

Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

Night (Norway)

Directed by Mona Hoel

Bungalow (Canada)

Directed by Lawrence Cote Collins

Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Asif Rustamov

Sanaa (India)

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria

Ann (Ireland)

Directed by Ciaran Creagh

Sashenka (Ukraine)

Directed by Alexander Zhovna

Ducks an Urban Legend (Israel)

Directed by Shachar Rozen

Plastic Symphony (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Juraj Lehotský

Produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o

Coproduced by Black Balance, Harine Films, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)

Directed by Christopher Roth

Stiekyt (South Africa)

Directed by Etienne Fourie



Previously Announced:



Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)

Directed by Hilmar Oddsson

Produced by Ursus Parvus

Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

The Wastetown (Iran)

Directed by Ahmad Bahrami

River of Desire (Brazil)

Directed by Sergio Machado

Ginji the Speculator (Japan)

Directed by Ryuichi Mino

578 Magnum (Vietnam)

Directed by Lương Đình Dũng

The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)

Directed by Matias Bize

