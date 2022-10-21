FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2022 Announces Full Feature Film Competition Lineup

Among the additional films announced yesterday are the Slovak/Czech/Polish coproduction Plastic Symphony by Juraj Lehotský and the Estonian minority coproduction Hit Big by Finnish director J.-P. Valkeapää.
The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.
Official Selection 2022 - Films In Competition:
Hit Big (Finland, Estonia, Spain)
Directed by J.-P. Valkeapää
Produced by Komeetta
Coproduced by Stellar Film
And Yet We Were All Blind (France)
Directed by Béatrice Pollet
Jailbird (Italy, Ukraine)
Directed by Andrea Magnani
Piece of My Heart (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Dana Nechushtan
The Fox (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Adrian Goiginger
Lucky Girl (Ukraine)
Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk
Night (Norway)
Directed by Mona Hoel
Bungalow (Canada)
Directed by Lawrence Cote Collins
Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Asif Rustamov
Sanaa (India)
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria
Ann (Ireland)
Directed by Ciaran Creagh
Sashenka (Ukraine)
Directed by Alexander Zhovna
Ducks an Urban Legend (Israel)
Directed by Shachar Rozen
Plastic Symphony (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Juraj Lehotský
Produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o
Coproduced by Black Balance, Harine Films, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)
Directed by Christopher Roth
Stiekyt (South Africa)
Directed by Etienne Fourie
Previously Announced:
Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
Produced by Ursus Parvus
Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
The Wastetown (Iran)
Directed by Ahmad Bahrami
River of Desire (Brazil)
Directed by Sergio Machado
Ginji the Speculator (Japan)
Directed by Ryuichi Mino
578 Magnum (Vietnam)
Directed by Lương Đình Dũng
The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)
Directed by Matias Bize
the preliminary programme of the 21st edition of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event (20 – 25 November 2022)