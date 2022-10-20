Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Announces Selected Projects

The 13 projects are from countries including Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine.
Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 20 - 25 November 2022, is a five-day summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. In 2022, the summit will focus on gathering film professionals in Tallinn as well as bringing them together online, welcoming projects and participants from around the globe.
Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Selection:
Blindsight (Ukraine)
Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi
Blue Girl (Iran, Luxembourg)
Directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari
Buran (Sweden, Iran)
Directed by Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeehd
Certainly the End of Something (Poland)
Directed by Michal Marczak
Produced by Anna Rozalska
Impressions (Latvia)
Directed by Alise Zarina
Produced by Alise Rogule
Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)
Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk
A Flower Is Not a Flower (Romania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Christian Pascariu
Produced by Adriana Răcășan
Hilchick (Israel)
Directed by Adam Sanderson
The Kidnapping of a President (Finland)
Directed by Samuli Valkama
Levitating Skin (Denmark, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Jonas Kaerup Hjorth
Produced by Rikke Tambo Andersen, Riina Sildos, Pilvi Waltzer
Oblivion (Lithuania)
Directed by Danelius Minkevičius
Produced by Ieva Norviliene
Sebastian (UK, Finland, Belgium, Scotland)
Directed by Mikko Mäkelä
Serafima & Bogdan (Estonia)
Directed by Veiko Õunpuu
Produced by Andreas Kask
Click HERE for the press release.