20-10-2022

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Announces Selected Projects

    TALLINN: Thirteen projects by mostly award-winning filmmakers were selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022, set to take place 23 - 24 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (11 – 27 November 2022).

    The 13 projects are from countries including Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine.

    Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 20 - 25 November 2022, is a five-day summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. In 2022, the summit will focus on gathering film professionals in Tallinn as well as bringing them together online, welcoming projects and participants from around the globe.

    Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Selection:

    Blindsight (Ukraine)
    Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi

    Blue Girl (Iran, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari

    Buran (Sweden, Iran)
    Directed by Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeehd

    Certainly the End of Something (Poland)
    Directed by Michal Marczak
    Produced by Anna Rozalska
     
    Impressions (Latvia)
    Directed by Alise Zarina
    Produced by Alise Rogule

    Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

    A Flower Is Not a Flower (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Christian Pascariu
    Produced by Adriana Răcășan

    Hilchick (Israel)
    Directed by Adam Sanderson

    The Kidnapping of a President (Finland)
    Directed by Samuli Valkama

    Levitating Skin (Denmark, Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Jonas Kaerup Hjorth
    Produced by Rikke Tambo Andersen, Riina Sildos, Pilvi Waltzer

    Oblivion (Lithuania)
    Directed by Danelius Minkevičius
    Produced by Ieva Norviliene

    Sebastian (UK, Finland, Belgium, Scotland)
    Directed by Mikko Mäkelä

    Serafima & Bogdan (Estonia)
    Directed by Veiko Õunpuu
    Produced by Andreas Kask

