Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Announces Selected Projects

TALLINN: Thirteen projects by mostly award-winning filmmakers were selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022, set to take place 23 - 24 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (11 – 27 November 2022).

The 13 projects are from countries including Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 20 - 25 November 2022, is a five-day summit for film and audiovisual industry professionals held during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. In 2022, the summit will focus on gathering film professionals in Tallinn as well as bringing them together online, welcoming projects and participants from around the globe.

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2022 Selection:

Blindsight (Ukraine)

Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi

Blue Girl (Iran, Luxembourg)

Directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari

Buran (Sweden, Iran)

Directed by Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeehd

Certainly the End of Something (Poland)

Directed by Michal Marczak

Produced by Anna Rozalska



Impressions (Latvia)

Directed by Alise Zarina

Produced by Alise Rogule

Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)

Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

A Flower Is Not a Flower (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Christian Pascariu

Produced by Adriana Răcășan

Hilchick (Israel)

Directed by Adam Sanderson

The Kidnapping of a President (Finland)

Directed by Samuli Valkama

Levitating Skin (Denmark, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Jonas Kaerup Hjorth

Produced by Rikke Tambo Andersen, Riina Sildos, Pilvi Waltzer

Oblivion (Lithuania)

Directed by Danelius Minkevičius

Produced by Ieva Norviliene

Sebastian (UK, Finland, Belgium, Scotland)

Directed by Mikko Mäkelä

Serafima & Bogdan (Estonia)

Directed by Veiko Õunpuu

Produced by Andreas Kask

