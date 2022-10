TALLINN: Edith Sepp will start her third term as head of the Estonian Film Institute ( EFI ) in 2023, the board of EFI has announced.

In her third mandate, Sepp plans to establish the post of "feature film expert," which will enable a rotation of those directly responsible for decisions regarding the distribution of EFI grants, according to Estonia’s ERR: news, the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting.

Edith Sepp has been the head of the Estonian Film Institute since 2013 and Film Advisor to the Estonian Ministry of Culture since 2010.