26-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF 2022 Announces Baltic Competition Selection

    The Poet by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis The Poet by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis source: POFF

    TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) announced the 15 films selected for the Baltic Competition. The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.

    Presenting the very best and freshest films from the Baltics, the programme includes one world premiere and four international premieres, as well as critically-acclaimed titles.

    Baltic Competition Selected Films:

    The Poet (Lithuania)
    Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis
    Produced by A Propos Studija
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    A Letter from Helga (Iceland, the Netherlands, Estonia)
    Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir
    Produced by Vintage Pictures, Zik Zak Filmworks
    Coproduced by Rotterdam Films, Allfilm
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

    Lovable (Latvia, Estonia)
    Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
    Produced by Tasse Film
    Coproduced by Stellar Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute

    The Taste of Water (Latvia)
    Directed by Matiss Kaža
    Produced by Deep Sea Studios
    Coproduced by Fenixfilm

    Pensive (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jonas Trukanas
    Produced by Cometos
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
    Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
    Produced by Mistrus Media 
    Coproduced by ArtboxStaron Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais TelefonsLatvian TelevisionLatvian FoundationCulture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

    Kalev (Estonia)
    Directed by Ove Musting
    Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes

    Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper
    Produced by Natrix Films
    Coproduced by VFX, 10.80 Films, EV.L Prod
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Signe Baumane
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
    Directed by Inna Sahakyan
    Produced by Bars Media
    Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG
    Supported by Eurimages

    Melchior the Apothecary (Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Elmo Nüganen
    Produced by Taska FilmNafta FilmsApollo Film Productions and Hansa Film
    Coproduced by Maze Pictures,  Film Angels Productions, InScript
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV

    Traces (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Croatian National Television (HRT), Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Minsk (Estonia)
    Directed by Boris Guts
    Produced by Leo Films
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Remember to Blink (Lithuania)
    Directed by Austeja Urbaite
    Produced by Fralita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    The Bog (Estonia)
    Directed by Ergo Kuld
    Produced by Taska Film
    Coproduced by Kassikuld, Apollo Film Productions
    With support from Postimees Group, Kanal 2, Tartu Film Fund, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Citroën, Rannarootsi, Nõmme Kõrts, DHL, Hea Film

