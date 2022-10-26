FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF 2022 Announces Baltic Competition Selection

Presenting the very best and freshest films from the Baltics, the programme includes one world premiere and four international premieres, as well as critically-acclaimed titles.
Baltic Competition Selected Films:
The Poet (Lithuania)
Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis
Produced by A Propos Studija
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
A Letter from Helga (Iceland, the Netherlands, Estonia)
Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir
Produced by Vintage Pictures, Zik Zak Filmworks
Coproduced by Rotterdam Films, Allfilm
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute
Lovable (Latvia, Estonia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
Produced by Tasse Film
Coproduced by Stellar Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute
The Taste of Water (Latvia)
Directed by Matiss Kaža
Produced by Deep Sea Studios
Coproduced by Fenixfilm
Pensive (Lithuania)
Directed by Jonas Trukanas
Produced by Cometos
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council
Kalev (Estonia)
Directed by Ove Musting
Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes
Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper
Produced by Natrix Films
Coproduced by VFX, 10.80 Films, EV.L Prod
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)
Directed by Signe Baumane
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA
Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
Directed by Inna Sahakyan
Produced by Bars Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG
Supported by Eurimages
Melchior the Apothecary (Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Elmo Nüganen
Produced by Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film
Coproduced by Maze Pictures, Film Angels Productions, InScript
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV
Traces (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Croatian National Television (HRT), Creative Europe - MEDIA
Minsk (Estonia)
Directed by Boris Guts
Produced by Leo Films
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Remember to Blink (Lithuania)
Directed by Austeja Urbaite
Produced by Fralita Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA
The Bog (Estonia)
Directed by Ergo Kuld
Produced by Taska Film
Coproduced by Kassikuld, Apollo Film Productions
With support from Postimees Group, Kanal 2, Tartu Film Fund, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Citroën, Rannarootsi, Nõmme Kõrts, DHL, Hea Film
