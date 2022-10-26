FESTIVALS: Tallinn Black Nights FF 2022 Announces Baltic Competition Selection

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) announced the 15 films selected for the Baltic Competition. The festival will be held 11 – 27 November 2022.

Presenting the very best and freshest films from the Baltics, the programme includes one world premiere and four international premieres, as well as critically-acclaimed titles.

Baltic Competition Selected Films:

The Poet (Lithuania)

Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis

Produced by A Propos Studija

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

A Letter from Helga (Iceland, the Netherlands, Estonia)

Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir

Produced by Vintage Pictures, Zik Zak Filmworks

Coproduced by Rotterdam Films, Allfilm

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

Lovable (Latvia, Estonia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Produced by Tasse Film

Coproduced by Stellar Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute

The Taste of Water (Latvia)

Directed by Matiss Kaža

Produced by Deep Sea Studios

Coproduced by Fenixfilm

Pensive (Lithuania)

Directed by Jonas Trukanas

Produced by Cometos

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

Kalev (Estonia)

Directed by Ove Musting

Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes

Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper

Produced by Natrix Films

Coproduced by VFX, 10.80 Films, EV.L Prod

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Produced by Bars Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG

Supported by Eurimages

Melchior the Apothecary (Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Elmo Nüganen

Produced by Taska Film, Nafta Films, Apollo Film Productions and Hansa Film

Coproduced by Maze Pictures, Film Angels Productions, InScript

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Viru Film Fund, the Film Fund of Saare County, the Tartu Film Fund, the National Film Center of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Creative Europe MEDIA, Kanal2, and Apollo TV

Traces (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Croatian National Television (HRT), Creative Europe - MEDIA

Minsk (Estonia)

Directed by Boris Guts

Produced by Leo Films

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Remember to Blink (Lithuania)

Directed by Austeja Urbaite

Produced by Fralita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA

The Bog (Estonia)

Directed by Ergo Kuld

Produced by Taska Film

Coproduced by Kassikuld, Apollo Film Productions

With support from Postimees Group, Kanal 2, Tartu Film Fund, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Citroën, Rannarootsi, Nõmme Kõrts, DHL, Hea Film

