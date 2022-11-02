Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2022 Announces Works in Progress Selection

The films include new projects from award-winning directors as well as debuts from different genres.
Baltic Event Works in Progress, which is celebrating its 20th birthday, will showcase eight projects. The 8th International Works in Progress includes five projects by renowned directors, while Just Film Works in Progress will present six feature films.
Baltic Event Works in Progress Selection:
8 Views of Lake Biwa (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Bufo
Anna LOL (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Tontegode
Produced by Mojo Raiser Production, SIA KMVKP
Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Liene Linde
Produced by Ego Media
Death is a Problem for the Living (Finland)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Free Money (Estonia)
Directed by Rain Rannu
Produced by Tallifornia
Infinite Summer (Estonia)
Directed by Miguel Llanso
Produced by Tallifornia
Life Interrupted (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile
Produced by Tasse Film
Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Signe Birkova
Produced by Dominiks Jarmakovičs, Roberts Viniovskis
International Works in Progress Selection:
The Ballad of a Hustler (United States, Brazil)
Directed by Heitor Dhalia
Ruth (Israel)
Directed by Esty Shushan
Waltzing Matilda (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Slavík
Produced by Phoenix Production
Coproduced by VIRUSfilm
In the Belly of a Tiger (India, China, United States, France, Taiwan)
Directed by Siddhartha Jatla
The Fisherman's Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil)
Directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome
20 000 Species of Bees (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola
Just Film Works in Progress Selection:
Jonja (Germany)
Directed by Anika Mätzke
Snot and Splash (Finland)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Mexico, Lebanon, France)
Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak
Government of Children (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Produced by Studioset Production
Kissing Bug (Argentina, Brazil)
Directed by Luis Zorraquin
Raw Material (Hungary)
Directed by Martin Boross
Produced by Filmfabriq
