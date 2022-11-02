Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2022 Announces Works in Progress Selection

TALLINN: A total of 20 projects in production or postproduction and looking for sales agents or festivals will be presented at three Works In Progress showcases during the Industry@Tallinn & ; Baltic Event , which will be held 20 – 25 November 2022 within the Tallinn Black Nights FF (11 – 27 November 2022).

The films include new projects from award-winning directors as well as debuts from different genres.

Baltic Event Works in Progress, which is celebrating its 20th birthday, will showcase eight projects. The 8th International Works in Progress includes five projects by renowned directors, while Just Film Works in Progress will present six feature films.

Baltic Event Works in Progress Selection:

8 Views of Lake Biwa (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Bufo

Anna LOL (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Tontegode

Produced by Mojo Raiser Production, SIA KMVKP

Black Velvet (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Liene Linde

Produced by Ego Media

Death is a Problem for the Living (Finland)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Free Money (Estonia)

Directed by Rain Rannu

Produced by Tallifornia

Infinite Summer (Estonia)

Directed by Miguel Llanso

Produced by Tallifornia

Life Interrupted (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Produced by Tasse Film

Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Signe Birkova

Produced by Dominiks Jarmakovičs, Roberts Viniovskis

International Works in Progress Selection:

The Ballad of a Hustler (United States, Brazil)

Directed by Heitor Dhalia

Ruth (Israel)

Directed by Esty Shushan

Waltzing Matilda (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Slavík

Produced by Phoenix Production

Coproduced by VIRUSfilm

In the Belly of a Tiger (India, China, United States, France, Taiwan)

Directed by Siddhartha Jatla

The Fisherman's Daughter (Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil)

Directed by Edgar De Luque Jácome

20 000 Species of Bees (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola

Just Film Works in Progress Selection:

Jonja (Germany)

Directed by Anika Mätzke

Snot and Splash (Finland)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Mexico, Lebanon, France)

Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

Government of Children (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset Production

Kissing Bug (Argentina, Brazil)

Directed by Luis Zorraquin

Raw Material (Hungary)

Directed by Martin Boross

Produced by Filmfabriq

