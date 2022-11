TALLINN: Admissions in Estonia fell to 1.39 m in 2021 https://www.stat.ee/en , which is the most modest result in the last 16 years.

The number of films screened in cinemas was 299, which is 69 fewer than in 2020, according to Statistics Estonia.

The domestic film with the highest attendance in cinemas in 2021 was Estonian Funeral / Eesti matus directed by René Vilbre and coproduced by Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions and Filmivabrik, which racked up 43,083 admissions starting 1 June 2021,

Fourteen feature films and 11 long documentaries were produced in Estonia in 2021.