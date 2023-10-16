FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2023 Announces Full Lineup

TALLINN: Four majority and minority coproductions from Romania, Montenegro, Georgia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North-Macedonia, Slovenia and Slovakia are among the 20 titles selected for the Official Competition of the 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), which will be held 3 – 19 November 2023.

“This year's diverse programme has remarkably high artistic value with sharp social perspective. Each film tackles contemporary and relevant issues with a stimulating, fresh angle. At the same time, our Official Selection aims to connect high-quality narrative films with auteur cinema”, festival director and head of programme Tiina Lokk said in a statement.

Official Selection Competition:

Amal (Belgium)

Directed by Jawad Rhalib

Andrea's Love (Spain)

Directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca

Bad Actor (Mexico)

Directed by Jorge Cuchi

Ben-Joe (Japan)

Directed by Akira Iwamatsu

Consent (France)

Directed by Vanessa Filho

Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)

Directed by Călin Peter Netzer

Produced by Parada Film

Coproduced by Cinema DeFacto, Gaïjin, Volos Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée - Institut Français, Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union

Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western

Coproduced by Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi

Invisible Windows (India)

Directed by Dr. Bijukumar Demodaran

Misericordia (Italy)

Directed by Emma Dante

Natasha's Dance (the Netherlands)

Directed by Jos Stelling

October Metafiction (South Korea)

Directed by Kyu-jun Cho

Once Again (for the very first time) (USA)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

Oxygen Station (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia)

Directed by Ivan Tymchenko

Produced by Svitlofor Film

Coproduced by Silk Films, HOBAB, Flying Colors Pictures, in partnership with RBB (Germany) and SVT (Sweden)

Suported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

Patient #1 (Georgia)

Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili

Produced by Independent Film Project

Ten Months (Israel)

Directed by Idan Hubel

Teresa (Spain)

Directed by Paula Ortiz

The G (Canada)

Directed by Karl R. Hearne

The Man from Rome (the Netherlands, Germany)

Directed by Jaap van Heusden

The Magnet Man (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Gust Van den Berghe

White Flag (Mongolia, Switzerland, Japan)

Directed by Batbayar Chogsom

