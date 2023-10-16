16-10-2023

FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2023 Announces Full Lineup

By

    TALLINN: Four majority and minority coproductions from Romania, Montenegro, Georgia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North-Macedonia, Slovenia and Slovakia are among the 20 titles selected for the Official Competition of the 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which will be held 3 – 19 November 2023.

    “This year's diverse programme has remarkably high artistic value with sharp social perspective. Each film tackles contemporary and relevant issues with a stimulating, fresh angle. At the same time, our Official Selection aims to connect high-quality narrative films with auteur cinema”, festival director and head of programme Tiina Lokk said in a statement.

    Official Selection Competition:

    Amal (Belgium)
    Directed by Jawad Rhalib

    Andrea's Love (Spain)
    Directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca

    Bad Actor (Mexico)
    Directed by Jorge Cuchi

    Ben-Joe (Japan)
    Directed by Akira Iwamatsu

    Consent (France)
    Directed by Vanessa Filho

    Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)
    Directed by Călin Peter Netzer
    Produced by Parada Film
    Coproduced by Cinema DeFacto, Gaïjin, Volos Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée - Institut Français, Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union

    Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivan Marinović
    Produced by Adriatic Western
    Coproduced by Sense ProductionAnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema NetworkEurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi

    Invisible Windows (India)
    Directed by Dr. Bijukumar Demodaran

    Misericordia (Italy)
    Directed by Emma Dante

    Natasha's Dance (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Jos Stelling

    October Metafiction (South Korea)
    Directed by Kyu-jun Cho

    Once Again (for the very first time) (USA)
    Directed by Boaz Yakin

    Oxygen Station (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia)
    Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
    Produced by Svitlofor Film
    Coproduced by Silk Films, HOBAB, Flying Colors Pictures, in partnership with RBB (Germany) and SVT (Sweden)
    Suported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

    Patient #1 (Georgia)
    Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili
    Produced by Independent Film Project

    Ten Months (Israel)
    Directed by Idan Hubel

    Teresa (Spain)
    Directed by Paula Ortiz

    The G (Canada)
    Directed by Karl R. Hearne

    The Man from Rome (the Netherlands, Germany)
    Directed by Jaap van Heusden

    The Magnet Man (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Gust Van den Berghe

    White Flag (Mongolia, Switzerland, Japan)
    Directed by Batbayar Chogsom

