FESTIVALS: PÖFF 2023 Announces Full Lineup

“This year's diverse programme has remarkably high artistic value with sharp social perspective. Each film tackles contemporary and relevant issues with a stimulating, fresh angle. At the same time, our Official Selection aims to connect high-quality narrative films with auteur cinema”, festival director and head of programme Tiina Lokk said in a statement.
Official Selection Competition:
Amal (Belgium)
Directed by Jawad Rhalib
Andrea's Love (Spain)
Directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca
Bad Actor (Mexico)
Directed by Jorge Cuchi
Ben-Joe (Japan)
Directed by Akira Iwamatsu
Consent (France)
Directed by Vanessa Filho
Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)
Directed by Călin Peter Netzer
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduced by Cinema DeFacto, Gaïjin, Volos Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée - Institut Français, Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union
Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Ivan Marinović
Produced by Adriatic Western
Coproduced by Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film, Spok Film
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi, the Municipality of Herceg Novi
Invisible Windows (India)
Directed by Dr. Bijukumar Demodaran
Misericordia (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Natasha's Dance (the Netherlands)
Directed by Jos Stelling
October Metafiction (South Korea)
Directed by Kyu-jun Cho
Once Again (for the very first time) (USA)
Directed by Boaz Yakin
Oxygen Station (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia)
Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
Produced by Svitlofor Film
Coproduced by Silk Films, HOBAB, Flying Colors Pictures, in partnership with RBB (Germany) and SVT (Sweden)
Suported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund
Patient #1 (Georgia)
Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili
Produced by Independent Film Project
Ten Months (Israel)
Directed by Idan Hubel
Teresa (Spain)
Directed by Paula Ortiz
The G (Canada)
Directed by Karl R. Hearne
The Man from Rome (the Netherlands, Germany)
Directed by Jaap van Heusden
The Magnet Man (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Gust Van den Berghe
White Flag (Mongolia, Switzerland, Japan)
Directed by Batbayar Chogsom
