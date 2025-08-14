Rise of the Raven Sold to Canada Ahead of Its North American Premiere

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian minority coproduction and big-budget epic Rise of the Raven has been sold by Beta Film across the globe ahead of its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (4 – 14 September 2025).

CBC will bring it to Canadian audiences on their streaming channel CBC GEM from 19 September 2025. The series was also sold to Italy’s Rai for 2026, while Croatia’s HRT, Telekom Deutschland in Germany, Slovakia’s STVR, Blue TV in Switzerland, YES in Israel, and the Czech TV have already broadcast it in 2025.

The medieval epic produced by Robert Lantos previously shattered ratings records in Hungary on TV2 and was especially popular with Austrian young audiences on ORF and its streaming service ORF library, according to Beta Film, which is handling the sales.

The series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR, and also by Beta Film GmbH, had been developed for more than 10 years, and it is directed by Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász.

Rise of the Raven is produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Twin Media and HG Media (Hungary), MR Film (Austria) and Beta Film (Germany). Hungary’s TV2 is coproducing together with Austrian ORF.

The international cast is led by Hungarian actors Gellért L. Kádár and Vivien Rujder, and it also includes Czech actor Karel Roden, Serbian actor Rade Serbedzija, Austrian actors Laurence Rupp, Cornelius Obonya and Murathan Muslu, and Italian actors Francesco Acquaroli, Thomas Trabacchi and Elena Rusconi.

Rise of the Raven had its world premiere at the MIPCOM in Cannes on 22 October 2024.