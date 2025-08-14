FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Czech Republic Selects I’m Not Everything I Want to Be as Oscar Bid

I'm Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská

PRAGUE: Klára Tasovská’s documentary I’m Not Everything I Want to Be has been selected as the Czech Republic’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Czech/Slovak coproduction.

I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být follows the life of photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková from the underground movement in the 70’s in Czechoslovakia to her escape to West Berlin and exclusive photo shootings in Tokyo, using her private diaries and thousands of analogue photographs.

The film had its world premiere in the Panorama Dokumente of the Berlin International Film Festival 2024, where it was nominated for the Teddy Award in the Best Documentary/Essay Film category, followed by selections to over 110 festivals. In 2025, it received the Czech Lion for best long documentary.

Square Eyes sold it to several territories, including Germany, Switzerland, Portugal and recently USA (to Grasshopper), according to the Czech Film Center.

Somatic Films (Czech Republic) produced the film in coproduction with Slovakia’s nutprodukcia, Mischief Films (Czech Republic), ARTE, and the Czech Television, with support from the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.