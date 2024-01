TALLINN: A 15 m EUR film studio complex is planned to start construction in Jõhvi, in eastern Estonia, in the summer of 2024. The studio is benefiting from funding from European Union's Just Transition Fund.

The complex in Ida-Viru County will include two film studios of 1,200 and 2,000-square-meters, as well as a digital and multimedia incubator, according to ERR News.

Teet Kuusmik, head of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency, told ERR that inquiries about when the studios will be ready have already been received.

The construction is expected to wrap in the autumn of 2025.