FNE at Venice 2024: Elle Driver Handles Sales on Alexandros Avranas’s Estonian and German Minority Coproduction Quiet Life

TALLINN: The rights to the new work by the Greek director Alexandros Avranas, Quiet Life (aka Apathy), which had its world premiere on 29 August 2024 in the Horizons section of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, are sold by Elle Driver. The French/German/Swedish/Estonian/Greek/Finish coproduction stars Chulpan Khamatova, Grigory Dobrygin, Naomi Lamp, Miroslava Pashutina and Eleni Roussinou.

Sweden, 2018. A mysterious syndrome affecting refugee children is sparking concerns among doctors and politicians. Sergei and Natalia have been forced to flee from their native country after an attack that almost took Sergei’s life. They have settled with their two young daughters in Sweden, waiting for the migration board to decide on their asylum application.

“Ever since I heard about Child Resignation Syndrome a few years ago, I’ve been obsessed with the phenomenon and the need to bring it to the screen. Millions of children are on the move, driven from their homes by the war, poverty or political repression, hoping for a decent life. But how can parents provide protection and stability for their children while knowing a reality that is anything but optimistic?” Alexandros Avranas said in a statement.

Quiet Life was produced by Les Films du Worso (France) in coproduction with Elle Driver (France), Senator Film Produktion (Germany), Fox in the Snow (Sweden), Amrion (Estonia), Playground (Greece), Asterisk* (Greece) and Making Movies (Finland). The coproducers of the film are ARTE France Cinema (France), Bayerischer Rundfunk (Germany), Film i Väst (Sweden), Ert (Greece), Faliro House (Greece), Exile Content (USA), Sezzfilm (Turkey), Fink Film (Germany) and Three Brothers (Estonia).

The film was supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe MEDIA, Estonian Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome and Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

The total budget of the film shot in Sweden, Estonia and Finland in 2024 was 3.7 m EUR, representatives of Amrion told FNE.

The 81st Venice International Film Festival is held 28 August – 7 September 2024.

Production Information:

Producer :

Les Films du Worso (France)

Coproducers:

Elle Driver (France)

Senator Film Produktion (Germany)

Fox in the Snow (Sweden)

Amrion (Estonia)

Playground (Greece)

Asterisk* (Greece)

Making Movies (Finland)

Credits:

Director: Alexandros Avranas

Screenwriters: Stavros Pamballis, Alexandros Avranas

DoP: Olympia Mytilinaiou, GSC

Editor: Dounia Sichov

Production designer: Markku Pätilä

Costume designer: JaanusVahtra

Sound and mixing: Kristjan Kurm, Kostas Varympopiotis, PersefoniMiliou

Original Score: Tuomas Kantelinen