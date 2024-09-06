PRODUCTION: Estonian Directors Rain Tolk and Andres Maimik in Postproduction with Jan Uuspõld Goes Home

TALLINN: Estonian directors Rain Tolk and Andres Maimik are currently in postproduction with Jan Uuspõld Goes Home / Jan Uuspõld läheb koju, a comedy telling a fictitious story of the real actor and comedian Jan Uuspõld, who plays himself.

At his wife's demand, Jan Uuspõld starts hurrying home from his mistress's place. Since the money has been spent, the journey turns out to be much longer and more winding than initially planned. Along the way, the scandalous stage hero encounters all sorts of well-known and unknown socialites, business sharks, influencers, sex educators, men's rights activists and female hustlers.

The lead role is played by Jan Uuspõld, with supporting roles by Ott Sepp, Märt Avandi, Indrek Taalmaa, Ain Mäeots, Karin Rask, Tarvo Sõmer, Liisa Saaremäel, Grete Jürgenson and Erich Krieger, among others.

“Underneath the layers of a humorous popular film, we envision darker levels. In addition to characters that reflect the spirit of the era, there are allegorical references to various road movies and hero myths. In our film, the journey home is not an everyday path, but rather a symbolic state between two worlds. Even Odysseus wanted to quickly drive home from the Trojan War via the grocery store, but he fell victim to various dangers, temptations and manipulations on his journey. He was enticed by sirens, threatened by cyclopes, and tormented by Circe, Calypso, and the Moirai. Our approach to humour is modern, anarchistic, and at times even satirical. No one is spared; boundaries exist to be crossed and the characters are often two-faced, embodying both themselves and a role,” Rain Tolk told FNE.

The film is supported by private investors and is made as a coproduction between Apollo Film Productions (Tanel Tatter and Veiko Esken) and Motor Entertainment Group (Liis Jalasto). The coproducers of the film are Indrek Rahumaa, Raivo Hein, Joakim Helenius and Neinar Seli.

Jan Uuspõld Goes Home was shot all over Estonia during the summer of 2024, and it will be released domestically by Hea Film. The premiere has already been set for 28 February 2025.

Production Information:

Producers:

Apollo Film Productions (Estonia)

Veiko Esken:

Motor Entertainment Group (Estonia)

Liis Jalasto:

Credits:

Directors: Rain Tolk, Andres Maimik

DoP: Freddy-Alder Saunanen

Production designer: Katrin Sipelgas

Composer: Sten Šeripov, Vaiko Eplik

Cast: Jan Uuspõld, Ott Sepp, Märt Avandi, Indrek Taalmaa, Ain Mäeots, Karin Rask, Tarvo Sõmer, Liisa Saaremäel, Grete Jürgenson, Erich Krieger, Ott Raidmets, Franz Malmsten, Saara Nüganen, Andres Maimik, Rain Tolk, Ragne Pekarev, Liisa Linhein, Märten Matsu, Karl Birnbaum, Raul Saaremets, Henry Kõrvits