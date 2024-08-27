Baltic Film Days 2024 Ready to Start

TALLINN: The 8th edition of the Baltic Film Days will take place simultaneously in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 29 to 31 August 2024, showcasing the best of the Baltic cinema. The programme includes free screening of feature films, short films and documentaries, as well as Q&A sessions.

This year, the event will be held in Estonia in Tartu, as part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main programme.

The 2024 Baltic Film Days will also include the 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a peaceful political demonstration on 23 August 1989, when around two million Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians formed a human chain stretching over 650 kilometres to mark 50 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

Baltic Film Days is organised by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre and SA Tartu 2024.