TALLINN: Fourteen projects have been selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market , which will be held at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 20-22 November 2024. This year, the market is including feature films aimed at youth and children.

Focus country 2024 Germany is represented with five titles.

Launched in 2005, Baltic Event Co-Production Market is the meeting place for feature films in development looking for co-producers, financiers, and sales agents.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will be held 14 – 22 November within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (8 – 24 November 2024).

